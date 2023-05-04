Zinc Group Limited is proud to announce its inclusion in Grant Thornton's inaugural Warwickshire Limited report, as part of an annual series of business analysis conducted across the UK counties.

The report seeks to recognise and celebrate some of the most successful, privately owned businesses in the regions, providing them with the recognition they deserve for their contribution to the UK economy.

As a leading company in Warwickshire and the UK, Zinc Group Limited has been recognized for its contribution to the local and national economy, and its dedication to providing high-quality services to its clients. The company's inclusion in the report is a testament to its commitment to excellence and growth.



"We are delighted to be included in Grant Thornton's Warwickshire Limited report," said Dougie McManus, CEO of Zinc Group Limited. "We appreciate being recognised for our hard work and contributions to the economy, and we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our success alongside other great businesses in the region."



The Zinc Group Limited is a receivables management company that has been providing excellent service to its clients for over 15 years. With a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, the company has become a leader in its industry and a valuable contributor to the region's economy, working with large national and global brands across Financial Services, Utilities, Telco, Retail & Health Care.

For more information on Zinc Group Limited, visit www.thezincgroup.com



Contact: Craig Proctor – Group Commercial Director – cproctor@thezincgroup.com