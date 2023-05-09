The Halton Chamber of Commerce recently announced the shortlist for their much-anticipated Halton Business awards event in June.



Amongst the finalists is Aqueous Digitals [https://www.aqueous-digital.co.uk/] own digital marketing apprentice, Katie Marsden who has been recognised in the young achiever of the year category for the second year in a row.



Joining Aqueous in 2021 as a digital marketing degree apprentice, Katie has shown exceptional talent and skill in her field. Her dedication and hard work have earned her this recognition and is a testament to her accomplishments.



Katie delivers SEO services to a variety of different customers, which involves account and project management, monthly reporting duties and website content co-ordination. She is excelling in her role since starting nearly two years ago and has started taking on additional responsibilities as she gains more confidence and experience.



After finishing her A levels, Katie opted to study for an apprenticeship [https://www.aqueous-digital.co.uk/articles/digital-marketing...] as she felt that the combination of classroom learning, and real-life experience would set her aside from those with just a degree.



“After being sat in a classroom for all those years, I wanted to experience something different.



Working at Aqueous has helped me to build my confidence as I am working amongst colleagues that support and encourage me. It has opened me up to a range of new opportunities, people, and experiences.



I am so grateful to have been nominated by my colleagues once again for the young achiever of the year award”.



The Halton Business Awards, that have been a staple event in the Halton business calendar since 2008, celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals in the borough. The ceremony will be held at the DCBL stadium on the 16th of June 2023 and will see organisations from the local community come together to celebrate outstanding business success.



Jonathan Guy, managing director at Aqueous Digital commented on the recent award nomination “We are delighted that Katie’s hard work and dedication is being recognised. We are committed to the growth and development of every team member. We wish her the very best of luck and look forward to attending on the 16th of June”.



Aqueous Digital has also reached the finals of the Halton Business Awards in the Family Business of the Year category and Entrepreneur of the Year category for MD Jonathan Guy.



View all of the finalists for the Halton Business awards 2023



About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is an award-winning, family-run digital marketing agency based in Sutton Weaver in Cheshire. They specialise in organic and paid internet search, website content strategy and reputation management for high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.



To find out more information about Aqueous visit: www.aqueous-digital.co.uk



About Halton Business awards



The Halton Business Awards is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of businesses and individuals in the Halton area. The awards recognise companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. They are open to all businesses in the Halton area, regardless of size or industry.



The event provides an opportunity for businesses to showcase their achievements, connect with other business leaders, and gain recognition for their hard work and dedication.



To find out more information about The Halton business Awards visit: https://www.haltonchamber.co.uk/business-awards/