Netsecure acquired by Integrity360 to expand into the Nordics



London/Stockholm – 10 May 2023 – As part of its Pan European expansion plan Integrity360 and Netsecure – both highly respected providers of cyber security services today announced that they have joined forces with Netsecure becoming a Integrity360 company. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition will enable Integrity360 to expand into the Nordic region, with Netsecure serving as its platform, and operating with the benefit of the full resources and capability of the existing Integrity360 business.



Netsecure was founded in 2015, employs approx. 40 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For the last 4 years Netsecure has achieved growth rates of over 35% pa, and during 2023 expects sales of circa €10m. 2022 was also a highly successful year for the Integrity360 group with order growth of approx. 30% and sales of circa €85m. Combined with Netsecure the enhanced group expects sales of circa €110m during 2023, and in addition to Netsecure expects to complete further acquisitions as part of its Pan European expansion plan during the year. All of Netsecure’s employees will remain with the group, bringing the headcount of Integrity360 group to circa 360.



Both Integrity360 and Netsecure share the same customer service ethos, have deep cyber technical expertise, and share partnerships with several of the world’s leading cyber security equipment and software manufacturers. Netsecure will serve as the platform from which Integrity360 expands further into the other Nordic regions.



Ian Brown, Executive Chairman at Integrity360 commented “This is a significant and exciting milestone for us and we are delighted to welcome the Netsecure team to Integrity360. The enhanced group will now significantly expand our activities and services throughout the Nordic region in addition to continuing our growth as the leading independent cyber security services specialist throughout the UK and Ireland. 2023 will also see the group expand into other major geographic markets. Our resources and track record are now considerable with over 250 cybersecurity engineers, analysts, consultants and specialists, the group provides a comprehensive range of end to end services and solutions to business organisations for all their cyber security needs. The group’s innovative range of services were recently recognised for a third time in a Gartner market guide, namely as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner market guide for Managed Detection and Response services and we look forward to offering those and other innovative cyber services to the Netsecure customers in the coming weeks and months”.



Jan Lindblom, Founder and Managing Director of Netsecure commented: “I am delighted that Netsecure is joining Integrity360 and continuing the growth journey that we started some 8 years ago. Thanks to the support of our customers and employees Netsecure has become a well respected cyber services provider within Sweden. We are excited to continue that journey but also with Integrity360’s support, allowing us to expand and cover additional markets within the Nordics. Our skills combined with those of Integrity360 will provide an extension of our portfolio of professional, support and managed services. This is great news for employees, customers, and partners. Our 2 companies are highly complementary, with common strengths in cyber infrastructure, and SIEM technologies. In addition our teams are a great cultural fit and we are excited to help Integrity360 serve even more customers and provide new opportunities for our own employees to thrive as part of the enlarged group. I look forwarding to working closely with Ian and the Integrity360 team as we ramp up our expansion over the coming years”.







About Integrity360



Integrity360 is one of Europe’s leading cyber security specialists operating from office locations in the UK, Ireland and Bulgaria. The group provides a comprehensive range of professional, support and managed cyber security services that identify and assess, protect and prevent, detect and analyse and respond and recover cyber risks and threats. Working either independently or as an extension of a organisations own team Integrity360 strengthen security postures for both mid market and enterprise organisations across a wide range of sectors including financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, retail, telecoms and utilities.



During June 2021 the company received a major strategic investment from leading London based private equity firm August Equity as part of a significant growth and expansion plan that will build the brand internationally.