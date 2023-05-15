The appointment of Kelly McFie comes at an exciting time for NAKMAS

NAKMAS (National Association of Karate and Martial Art Schools), a national governing body, has announced the appointment of a new national management committee officer, further strengthening the organisation's governance, leadership, and management team.



Kelly McFie has been elected to the role of national management committee officer, effective immediately. In her new role, Kelly will be responsible for supporting the Chairman and wider national committee team in delivering NAKMAS' strategic vision and ensuring the highest level of governance, compliance, and risk control.



With more than 33 years of experience in the martial arts industry as a senior kickboxer and a passion for the sport, Kelly is well-placed to contribute to NAKMAS' ongoing success.



"I am thrilled to have been appointed as committee officer for NAKMAS," said Kelly. "I look forward to working with the Chairman and the NAKMAS National Management Committee to further strengthen NAKMAS' position as a leading authority as an independent national governing body within the martial arts world."



The appointment of Kelly McFie comes at an exciting time for NAKMAS. With a strong strategic focus on growth, development, and excellent governance overseen by the British Standards Institution(BSI), the organisation continues to work closely with its members and external partners to ensure the highest standards of training, coaching, and effective governance for martial arts practitioners across the United Kingdom.



"We are delighted to welcome Kelly to the national committee team," said The Reverend Joe Ellis, the National Chairman of NAKMAS and an 8th Dan within Karate. "Her expertise and passion for martial arts will be invaluable as we move forward with our ambitious growth and governance plans. She runs her own kickboxing club as a senior black belt (4th Dan) and has an impressive list of qualifications, including a BSc (Hons) First Class in Physical Activity and Health. She is also a competitive weightlifter and was the British Masters Champion in 2019. I am very proud to have Kelly on the committee, and I know she will make excellent contributions to NAKMAS as a whole".



Find out more about NAKMAS via https://nakmas.org.uk



NAKMAS has secured accreditation to the Equality Standard: A Framework for Sport. To find out more about Equality Standard: A Framework for Sport at http://equalityinsport.org



NAKMAS is also certified and accredited to the National/International Quality Management System, BS EN ISO 9001:2015, via the BSI (British Standards Institution) within the UK (UKAS) and the USA (ANAB).



The National Association of Karate and Martial Art Schools (NAKMAS) National Governing Body is a non-funded national governing body and is a member of Sport & Recreation Alliance and The Association For International Sport For All and has its Head Office based in Kent. NAKMAS governs all forms of traditional and modern martial arts.





