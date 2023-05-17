Jo Lambell of Beards & Daisies invites you to enrol in Plant School, to help plant a new future

for our planet.



Combining their love of greenery with their passion for sustainability, Beards & Daisies are proud to present the Plant School as part of the Chelsea Flower Show's Houseplant Studios.



A primary school with a mission to save and protect our planet, and a curriculum focused on educating children on all things green - from biodiversity to growing their own produce. Pupils are led by their inspiring headteacher, none other than Sir David Attenborough.



The Plant School believes there is a lot we can learn from the past in order to protect our future. Featuring a nostalgic nod to 80s and 90s primary schools, complete with a traditional blackboard and wooden desks. To an inspired look at how schools might operate in the future.



Packed full of plants to educate, inspire, motivate and even nourish its students. From a vertical vegetable patch, to a propagation station. Plant School aims to leave its pupils feeling energised and ready to make small changes to build towards a greener future.



Working closely with our set stylist, Pippa Jameson, we’ve collated a collection of props, furniture and pots for our Plant School which are either reclaimed, recycled or second-hand. It’s been of utmost importance for us to reduce our carbon footprint throughout this process. Afterall, that’s exactly what our headmaster Sir David Attenborough would expect!



Come and visit our Houseplant studio at the Chelsea Flower Show from 22nd-27th May, stand number AR703.



Find out more about our featured plants at www.plantschool.co.uk. If you'd like more information or imagery, please contact louise@beardsanddaisies.co.uk