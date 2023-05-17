With a wide variety of new jewellery and watches, there will be something for everyone amongst the creations available to view

In conjunction with the Maison Chopard, award-winning Rudell The Jewellers have organised an exciting VIP event showcasing new models and novelties by Chopard.



From the 18th to the 20th of May in the Wolverhampton showroom and 25th to the 27th of May in Harborne, Rudell The Jewellers will have the privilege of being the first UK retailer to showcase the amazing pieces.



Rudell The Jewellers, located in the heart of the West Midlands is home to Chopard as well as other prestigious brands including Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tudor, OMEGA, IWC, Grand Seiko, Longines, Fope, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, George Jensen, Antonini, Mont Blanc and Lalique.



A brand synonymous with luxury, Chopard have been astonishing the world with their creations for over 100 years. Founded by the watchmaker Louis-Ulysse Chopard in 1860 Switzerland, the brand has evolved from watch manufacture into one of the leading names in the luxury watch and jewellery industry. Renowned for creativity and state-of-the-art technology, it is a reliable brand with a reputation for fine quality.



With a wide variety of new jewellery and watches, there will be something for everyone amongst the creations available to view. One example includes the timeless and classic Happy Sports watch with a 25mm case in Lucent Steel. A watch with the perfect blend of sport and elegance, ideal for an everyday look. For those after something a little sportier, Chopard has the answer with the Mille Migla Classic – celebrating speed and style while capturing Chopard’s sportive spirit of a race.



Alongside the remarkable watches, Chopard will also be showcasing their jewellery novelties such as new additions to the beloved Happy Hearts collection with a beautiful pendant selection set in precious natural stone. The Happy Hearts collection makes for a perfect loving gift for any occasion and with a choice of pendants and bangles, it can be mixed and matched to suit an individual style. The same can be said of the new creations from the Ice Cube collection with an urban elegance embodied by modern cubes of 18ct ethical gold. With pendants, bangles, rings and earrings, the Ice Cube collection enhances any style.



From ice cold chic to sultry sophistication comes Chopard Happy Diamonds Planet collection, crafted in ethical gold and adorned with natural stones of various colours for a multitude of styles. Caroline Scheufele, Artistic Director and Co-President of the Maison, has chosen minerals symbolising nature and life to adorn Happy Diamonds Planet jewellery. It is a collection which pays tribute to the Earth, as well as to the environment that Chopard has consistently sought to preserve.



“Be amongst the first to experience this unique event. Chopard’s creativity and innovation can be seen in each of the stunning pieces that will be available to view,” says Rudells’ Chopard ambassador, Paulina Jaworska.



Clients can view the new collections by appointment only in the Wolverhampton and Harborne showrooms.



To book your place please contact lisa@rudells.com



