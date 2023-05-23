Highlights ExtraHop and CrowdStrike integrations to demonstrate the combined power of NDR and EDR solutions for CISOs globally



SEATTLE – May 23, 2023 – ExtraHop, a leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced that it is the first NDR provider to be showcased in World Wide Technology (WWT)’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC). The billion-dollar center of excellence will showcase the ExtraHop and CrowdStrike partnership, demonstrating the combined power of the two market leaders' platforms, which together help to significantly improve organizations’ security postures and accelerate Zero Trust adoption across the cybersecurity industry.



Serving more than 70 of the Fortune 100 companies, WWT’s ATC is a collaborative ecosystem that enables customers to evaluate new technologies in sandbox environments and determine if they are a fit for their organization.



“We’ve seen a growing demand for NDR solutions as organizations better understand the breadth of information they can garner from the network,” said Bob Olwig, EVP, Global Partner Alliances, WWT. “As the attack landscape rapidly expands, customers are looking for ways to take their endpoint and log data to the next level. By testing the ExtraHop and CrowdStrike integrations in the ATC, they can put the power of these two real-time solutions to the test and realize the advantages network insights provide.”



The ExtraHop and CrowdStrike partnership helps organizations correlate network and endpoint data faster and with greater visibility into the threat landscape. The ExtraHop NDR platform, Reveal(x), reveals the path an attacker has taken while moving laterally across the network. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers visibility and protection of endpoints with actionable insights into attacker activity within an environment. When implemented together, customers can confidently qualify or disqualify threats, and identify the scope of any compromise, which data has been transmitted, and if it was encrypted.



Through WWT’s ATC, customers can explore the ExtraHop and CrowdStrike integrations in a private sandbox lab at scale and at the level of quality global organizations require. Highlighted use cases include:



● Unified Threat Intelligence: Correlate and contextualize indicators of compromise (IOCs) and security telemetry from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with network details and behavioral insights from ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360™.



● Push Button Response: Quickly cut off attacker access to network resources and endpoints. Trigger the CrowdStrike Falcon agent to quarantine threatened or compromised hosts with a single click inside the Reveal(x)™ interface.



● Continuous Endpoint Visibility: Gain a comprehensive, always-up-to-date inventory of all devices with Reveal(x), which alerts customers to newly connected and potentially compromised devices.





“Working with ExtraHop and WWT will bring our integration to life for prospective customers who are looking to create a force multiplier with their combined security investments,” said Michael Rogers, Vice President of Alliances, CrowdStrike. “Together, our products empower organizations to focus on the threats that truly matter, take on today’s sophisticated adversaries, and stop breaches.”



“WWT’s ATC and cybersecurity ecosystem offer ExtraHop a unique opportunity to engage with organizations looking to take their cybersecurity defenses to the next level,” said Raja Mukerji, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer, ExtraHop. “As more customers look to accelerate adoption of strategies like Zero Trust, a private sandbox lab where they can see the power and impact of comprehensive visibility across the endpoint and network is an absolute requirement.”



To learn more or demo the ExtraHop and CrowdStrike integration in an ATC environment, visit www.wwt.com/partner/extrahop.



