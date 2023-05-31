SO, TELL US WHAT YOU WANT, WHAT YOU REALLY, REALLY WANT...



Pour Moi, a brand that spreads positivity, empowerment and encourages people to be themselves, collaborates with the embodiment of girl power itself: Mel B.



The Own Your Confidence campaign is dedicated to women celebrating women. Mel B and Pour Moi join forces with the shared belief that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be.



Supporting women is at the core of everything Pour Moi does. Michael Thomson CEO and founder of Pour Moi says “We believe that everybody should feel confident and empowered to be unapologetically themselves. That’s why we couldn’t resist sharing this journey with Mel B. Charismatic, confident and a true inspiration to many women, Mel B embodies everything our Own Your Confidence campaign stands for. It was a no brainer to have her, and her family help us spread the feel your fabulous vibes!” Introducing ‘Mel B’ AKA ‘Scary Spice’, her daughter Phoenix Brown and mother Andrea Brown, the multi-generational Brown family are here to show you how to feel confident, comfortable and fabulous in whatever you’re wearing.



Mel B, along with Pour Moi, hand-selected a range of fabulous products across lingerie, swim and beachwear that will make you feel your most confident self. Mel B’s favourite confidence boosting pieces include the Paradiso, Cali, and Casablanca swimwear lines, alongside Pour Moi’s Constance, Logo and India Eyelash lingerie sets and showstopping Leopard Couture Padded Bustier, which emulates Mel’s Iconic Scary Spice look.



Speaking of the campaign, Mel B says “I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages. It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously. I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!” I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi are making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign.”



As part of the campaign Pour Moi and Mel B both agreed on no airbrushing on all campaign imagery. Pour Moi are also making a donation to Women’s Aid, of which Mel B and her daughter Phoenix are proud patrons.



Credit details:

Own Your Confidence with Pour Moi’s lingerie, swimwear and beachwear. To shop Mel's favourite confidence boosting pieces head to https://www.pourmoi.co.uk/own-your-confidence



PHOTO CREDIT for all Images: Jay Mawson for Pour Moi





About Pour Moi:

Pour Moi champions inclusivity with sizing from A-J Cup, believing that every body deserves to feel confident and sexy in their own skin, no matter their age, size or shape. All Pour Moi’s products are designed with every body in mind, ensuring they are confident and supported, knowing they have found the perfect fit.





