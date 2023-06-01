Keynotes include VoIP innovator Jeff Pulver and broadband expert Tom Rigg



London - 1 June 2023. CommCon, the only residential conference in the open source media industry, returns in person on 19th June 2023. All attendees stay on-site for an immersive four day experience, including the three day conference.



This year’s event will be held in a country house in Blackburn, packed full of talks, workshops and additional activities such as a secret road trip. Previous activities include archery, duck herding, segways, and a games night.



From startup founders through to CTOs of globally recognised brands and organisations with thousands of employees, CommCon has almost doubled in size each year since its inception in 2018. Its ability to mix such a wide variety of tech evangelists has made it a renowned networking event amongst the world’s leading technologists in Real-Time Communication (WebRTC), Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and Communications.



Historically a real time media conference, CommCon has expanded its reach this year to also include Open Media such as video on demand (VoD) and live video.



Founder of CommCon, Dan Jenkins, says, “We started CommCon because there were no real-world events to bring together the real-time comms community of developers.It was the only residential conference in Europe dedicated to WebRTC, and now we’re adding Open Media sessions into the mix.”:



He added: “The lines between the two fields are blurring as the telecoms and conferencing companies start to look into streaming to thousands of viewers, and traditional broadcast and video on demand become more ‘real-time’ in their approach to content delivery. We’re all in the same content delivery boat, and there’s so much crossover, particularly as AI tools and 5G start to develop.”



Keynote speaker and Internet Pioneer Jeff Pulver, says, "CommCon offers truly innovative, future-focused content and genuinely cares about building community. I know it will be a great place to connect with others who care about open source and open standards and to catch up on the active real-time communication projects."



Session highlights for this year’s event include a keynote from Amanda Brock, CEO of OpenUK, the not-for-profit championing open source technology, titled “Will Open Source Fail?”, Renan Dincer’s talk about how Cloudflare’s Anycast network operates with real time media and Dave Horton’s workshop on the Jambonz open source CPaaS. A few tickets still remain and can be purchased here