London — Tuesday 13th June — SonicWall is expanding its regional executive lineup and security expertise with the appointment of Vice President of EMEA Sales, Spencer Starkey.



"We are delighted that Spencer will lead and drive our sales in the EMEA region,” said SonicWall CRO Jason Carter. “Spencer is a highly skilled and esteemed sales leader with extensive knowledge of the cybersecurity market. We are privileged to have Spencer on our sales team as we aggressively grow sales to meet market demand.”



Despite a difficult economic climate, mixed with geo-political strife SonicWall has posted strong financial results. SonicWall has seen incredible growth in cloud-delivered products and services and is excited to add to the leadership in the region.



Starkey is a seasoned business leader with a strong background in cybersecurity. Over the past three years, he has helped lead the EMEA Sales team, driving significant improvements in the distribution and partner ecosystem. Under his guidance, the EMEA region has achieved outstanding results thanks to his unwavering commitment to SonicWall and his team. Starkey joined SonicWall with a proven track record of leadership, with years of experience in channel and direct-touch from prior experiences at Check Point, McAfee and BAE Systems.



“I am thrilled to continue on my SonicWall journey, especially during such an exciting period. As SonicWall continues its growth in Europe, my focus will be on elevating both our partners and customers,” said Spencer Starkey. “This is key for our eco-system, as we have attentively listened to our partners and are committed to equipping them with the necessary tools for accelerated growth. In the coming months, we are introducing an array of Channel-focused programs that will invigorate and empower our partners to capitalise on the growth opportunities in 2023 and beyond.”



SonicWall, a 100% channel-focused company, has over 17,000 partners worldwide. Partners have the benefit of participating in the award-winning SecureFirst partner program, which earned a five-star rating in the 2023 CRN Partner Program guide. The perfect rating is given only to an elite set of vendors that deliver the ‘best of the best’ to solution providers, going above and beyond in their partner programs.



With innovation as well as disruption accelerating across EMEA, it is more important than ever that extensive partner communities fully leverage the full breadth of solutions businesses offer from wireless, cloud and endpoint to remote access and more.



