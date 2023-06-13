Investing in carbon offsetting projects enables us to do as much as possible while we accelerate our own plans to be net zero by 2030

In a move to demonstrate its commitment to become net zero by 2030, EDW Group has become carbon neutral.



EDW group, comprising of TEAM Energy and EDW Technology, is a market leader in delivering carbon management and energy retail solutions, helping customers manage their energy and reduce carbon emissions.



As part of the group’s own comprehensive carbon reduction strategy, they have set out to become net zero by 2030 supported by achieving carbon neutrality this year. The business also manages its environmental performance following an ISO 14001 Environmental Management System.



EDW’s carbon neutral status is underpinned by a plan to reduce its emissions along a 1.5°C trajectory, based on best practice energy management for the business type and energy efficiency and technology projects. Initiatives include removing barriers for employees to reduce their own emissions associated with commuting and homeworking, a large part of the company’s Scope 3 emissions.



To help mitigate the impact of their business emissions as they work towards their 2030 goal, the company decided to invest in verified carbon offsetting schemes sourced from the voluntary carbon market.



The projects were selected from the Gold Standard Voluntary Emissions Reductions (VER) programme to ensure the carbon credits are independently verified and stand up to scrutiny.



The aim was to offset 100% of the carbon emissions associated with the group’s operations. The chosen projects align with the businesses’ values to support energy efficiency and sustainable tech innovation and include a domestic energy efficiency project in Rwanda, a wind power project in Rajasthan, a biomass power project in Chhattisgarh, India, and an energy and biodiversity restoration project in Honduras. Collectively EDW’s investment into these projects has helped save 333 tonnes of CO2 emissions from being released into the atmosphere, equivalent to the groups carbon emissions over the previous financial year.



Timothy Holman, Head of Operations and net zero strategy lead at TEAM Energy commented:



“As a consultancy business helping other companies start their net zero journey and reach their sustainability goals, we wanted to lead by example; Investing in carbon offsetting projects enables us to do as much as possible while we accelerate our own plans to be net zero by 2030.



“For our carbon offsetting plan to work successfully, we carefully analysed, calculated and reported on our own Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions to build a picture of what our long-term carbon reduction strategy will look like and to forecast all emissions associated with the business.



“Our chosen projects not only help to reduce carbon emissions but also have a positive impact in different ways that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals. That they are VER to the highest standard ensures they are really making a difference.”



Simon Miles, CEO of EDW Group, added:



"We are thrilled to share our commitment to net zero by becoming a carbon-neutral company.



“As a business with experts helping other businesses make positive and sustainable change and as an Employee Ownership Trust with colleagues who are passionate about protecting the environment, we recognise our duty to mitigate climate change.



“By reducing our carbon footprint and investing in sustainable initiatives, we hope to inspire other companies to follow our lead and join us in creating a better, more sustainable future."



EDW Group's carbon neutral status is a significant milestone in its sustainability journey and reflects its dedication to responsible business practices. It remains focused on building a sustainable future by driving down scope emissions through plans that include a green procurement policy, a transition to renewable electricity, net zero IT services, strategies to reduce water consumption and wastewater treatment, initiatives to reduce employee commuting emissions and electric vehicle charging. Further information about how they are supporting businesses on their net zero journey can be found at www.teamenergy.com.





About TEAM

TEAM is the UK’s leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions committed to driving the efficiency and sustainability of energy consumption and environmental awareness.

Its expert team works in partnership with organisations to design and deliver tailored management strategies supporting the provision of efficient and effective energy conservation.

The organisation’s 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the development of proven, scalable cloud-based solutions and service innovations for optimised reporting, cost recovery and compliance.