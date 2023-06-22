Specialist food and drinks marketing company, Brand Relations has come out on top after a David v Goliath trademark battle with The London Cocktail Club (LCC).

The two firms went head-to-head over a 10-year-old trademark which has resulted in LCC withdrawing in an out-of-court agreement.

Richard Horwell, CEO of Brand Relations launched his company, London Cocktail in 2012 in a joint venture with a former business partner.

They set out to create high-end ready-made cocktails, without the need for an extensive drink’s cabinet or the know-how of a trained mixologist.

But the partners parted ways and it was only during a scroll through Companies House last year that Richard discovered his former partner had dissolved the company they had created together.

After buying the name back from The Treasury, Richard found LCC had registered its trademark in three crucial categories (32, 33, 21) which gave them the option to trade in Ready to Drink (RTD) drinks under their name.

This meant London Cocktail, the very trademark Richard created would not be able to trade in the same categories under its company name.

A six-month legal battle ensued with LCC, a major player in the drinks industry which has the backing of chef Raymond Blanc and Dragon’s Den judge, Sarah Willingham (an investor in Craft Gin Club, one of the largest alcohol delivery companies in the UK).

As a result, LCC has agreed to give up the three categories and will now not trade ready-made drinks or accessories under the LCC name.

Brand Relations has developed more than 150 successful brands over the years and Richard says it is fitting that his original trademark for London Cocktail is fittingly back under his own business umbrella in the year of the King’s Coronation.

“I launched the company during the year of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond jubilee. It all started during a Royal celebration and it has now ended with a Royal celebration,” he said.

And he adds: “The timing is perfect now for the brand. The market for RTD cocktails is set to explode as the Hospitality Industry struggles to find staff to make high quality cocktails on site.

“But more importantly consumers are now looking for that high end Cocktail experience at home rather than paying excessive prices in cocktail bars.

“It’s very satisfying when the little guy wins but I have always believed that this brand will become one of the biggest RTD cocktail brands in the world.

“It’s an iconic brand, known and recognised across the globe and I am delighted to have it back.”



Contacts

Richard Horwell

Brand Relations

Tel: 0208 2228829 Mob: 07930211600 or richard@brandrelations.co.uk