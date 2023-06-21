Commitment to innovation and community spirit sets marketing experts apart in eyes of judges.



Aqueous Digital a leading Cheshire-based digital marketing agency, is celebrating having won ‘Large Family Business of the Year’ at the prestigious Halton Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.



The company’s triumph in the large family business category is a testament to its resilience, growth and unwavering commitment to delivering gold standard search engine optimisation (SEO) services for customers, while retaining a family-oriented ethos.



“While it's uplifting to win any award, to be recognised in this category makes us extremely proud,” said managing director Jonathan Guy, who started the family-run digital marketing company almost 12 years ago.



“It’s always a collective effort when we achieve results for our customers, and the team at Aqueous deserves the credit for that.



“The fact that we were shortlisted as a ‘Large Family Business’ is in itself an indicator of the agency’s growth over the past few years, but we always strive to remain true to the values that mattered most to us right at the start.



"It’s one thing we're not prepared to compromise on.”



The Halton Business Awards is an annual event that recognises exceptional businesses in the Widnes, Runcorn and Mersey Gateway region.



It serves as a platform for celebrating the achievements and success of companies across a range of different sectors that have contributed to the local economy and demonstrated excellence in their operations.



“I’m delighted for Jonathan and Emma Guy and the team at Aqueous Digital, they are a very deserving winners of what is a hotly-contested category,” said Rachael Owen, chief executive of Halton Chamber of Commerce.



“They are very visible owners, are innovative and entrepreneurial, invest in their team and give back to the local community – what more can I say?



“Family businesses are so important to our local and national economy and it’s great to see an organisation that exemplifies the best characteristics of a family business doing so well and being recognised in this way.”



Aqueous Digital has recently emerged as a frontrunner on the international SEO and digital marketing stage, having also taken the crown for Content Strategy of the Year at the European Content Awards back in May as well as winning sector-based awards for the Best Small Integrated Search Agency at the European Search Awards and Global Search Awards in 2021.



About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is a family-run Digital Marketing Agency based in Sutton Weaver, Cheshire.



They specialise in search engine optimisation (SEO), content strategy and reputation management for high and ultra-high-net-worth-individuals.



Founded in 2011, Aqueous set out with a clear vision to provide a different type of digital marketing service: a service based entirely on trust, loyalty, and collaboration (TLC).



Aqueous Digital - The Way SEO Should Be.



https://www.aqueous-digital.co.uk/