New scalable open source solution simplifies logs complexity for enterprises





22nd June 2023, San Francisco - VictoriaMetrics, the leading open source time-series data monitoring player, today announces its new scalable logging solution, VictoriaLogs, which helps enterprises expand their current monitoring of applications into a more strategic ‘state of all systems’ enterprise-wide observability.





Many existing logging solutions on the market today offer IT professionals a limited window into live operations of databases and clusters. But as operations scale up globally and complexity rises, these earlier generations of monitoring solutions cannot offer the granular, yet simplified view needed to observe accurately how time series data affects business performance in near real-time. VictoriaLogs, built by engineers with previous experience at Google and Lyft, solves this. It is built upon the same principles that drive VictoriaMetrics since its inception: simplicity, reliability and cost-efficiency.





Efficient, easy-to-use monitoring for better observability



Highly efficient in operation, VictoriaLogs works with both structured and unstructured logs for maximum backwards compatibility with the complex large-scale infrastructure needed by users whether they are academic or commercial, working in e-commerce or video gaming teams.

Designed for ease of install and simplicity of use, VictoriaLogs speeds up the analysis of infrastructure performance and the mean time to resolution for the complex issues which appear quickly in live time-series environments and where every second matters.





VictoriaLogs also dramatically improves the observability of systems to help businesses identify and analyse database performance issues, debug them and predict future behaviour. This empowers internal and external teams to reduce both the immediate and longer term business risks of outages, to smooth product updates and to enhance customer experiences.





Faster log querying



To further improve usability, VictoriaMetrics’s new Query Language, LogsQL, is an easy to use yet powerful Query Language for VictoriaLogs. It delivers a full-text search capability, which allows querying arbitrary analytics for billions of logs. VictoriaLogs accepts logs from existing logging agents, pipelines and streams, and efficiently stores them in a highly-optimised log database which can then be queried using LogsQL at lightning-fast speeds.





Key highlights & functionality of VictoriaLogs include:

Easy-to-use yet powerful query language with full-text search capabilities

Low CPU and Memory usage at log ingestion

Low disk space usage

Operational simplicity - easy to set up and operate

Linear scalability for any arbitrary large workloads





Roman Khavronenko, Co-Founder of VictoriaMetrics says, “As engineers, we are all too familiar with frustrations caused by modern logging systems that create further complexity, rather than removing it. Logs have been around far longer than monitoring and so it is easy to forget just how useful they can be for modern observability. We’ve successfully created a simple and easy-to-use monitoring solution that scales easily and turning to logs was a natural next step. VictoriaLogs gives under-pressure teams enhanced observability of complex systems and their interactions. It is perfect for teams who need to rapidly identify data outliers and anomalies or identify site reliability and availability.”





VictoriaLogs fits ideally for SRE, DevOps and system engineers who need to provide logging solutions as a platform for the entire company or team. It’s available to trial today with general availability from summer 2023. Over time it willI accept data from FluentBit, Promtal and Logstash and is suitable for running in Kubernetes, Docker, cloud, edge or bare metal.





About VictoriaMetrics



Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, now globally led and headquartered in the US, VictoriaMetrics is the scaleup leader in the category of open source time series database monitoring. The VictoriaMetrics management team came together following successful careers at Google, Lyft and Cloudflare to solve the hard problems around very large, constantly changing data types which they themselves had encountered. VictoriaMetrics now boasts 100+ million downloads and customers include Adidas, Grammarly and Wix.



