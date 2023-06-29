Chaser, the global accounts receivables software launched Chaser Pay. This innovative payment solution is seamlessly integrated within Chaser's accounts receivable software, making it simple, secure, and efficient for businesses of all sizes to process payments. Using Chaser Pay, businesses can process payments, receive funds for overdue invoices, and reconcile transactions.



Chaser Pay simplifies the payment process and provides a seamless experience for users, enabling them to focus on getting their invoices paid and reducing their days sales outstanding in difficult economic conditions.



Chaser Pay offers a wide range of benefits for users including:



- Quick and easy onboarding

- Support for multiple payment methods including debit cards, credit cards, and open banking

- Advanced security features

- Automated invoice reconciliation

- Payment links through emails and SMS



Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser, said: "SME's face increasing challenges due to late payments, and we must continue to develop innovative solutions to help them address this issue. Businesses are able to offer their customers a variety of secure and fast payment options with Chaser Pay, enabling them to get paid faster and reducing the amount of time they spend managing payments."



Chaser Pay is available to UK businesses and leverages UNIPaaS, the leading embedded finance solution provider for digital marketplaces and B2B SaaS companies. This collaboration offers an integrated and seamless experience for users, allowing Chaser to incorporate payments and open banking technology into its suite of products.



"We are excited to work with Chaser and provide their clients with seamless embedded payments solutions," said David Avgi, CEO and Co-Founder of UNIPaaS. "Chaser's unique offering is a perfect fit for our technology, and together, we can create a synergetic solution that streamlines payments and financial management for their users, while unlocking new revenue streams for all parties involved".



Chaser Pay is designed to improve Chaser’s customers' cash flow and enhance Chaser’s payment capabilities, delivering faster payments, trusted services, reliable functionality, and streamlined credit management to their customers.



"We are delighted to collaborate with UNIPaaS to offer businesses an integrated payments and accounts receivables management experience," said Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the tools and services to reduce late payments, improve cash flow, and focus on their business’ growth”.



MEDIA CONTACT:

marketing@chaserhq.com



ABOUT CHASER:

Chaser helps businesses get paid sooner with its all-in-one accounts receivables automation platform, debt collections, and accounts receivables services. Users can credit check, monitor debtors, chase late invoices via SMS and email, collect payments, recover debt and reconcile accounts, all in the same platform. By sending automatic and deeply personalised payment reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over USD 30 billion in overdue invoices. Chaser was named Xero App Partner of the Year (2023), won Management Today’s ‘Best use of innovation in business’ Award (2023), was named B2B Supplier of the Year at the CICM British Credit Awards (2022), and won Best Use of Technology at the Credit Awards (2022).



chaserhq.com

twitter.com/chaser_hq



About UNIPaaS

UNIPaaS is a fintech company founded in 2020 with a mission to help businesses capitalize on the power of embedded finance. Our innovative payment stack is designed to facilitate complex multi-party models, providing businesses with complete control and transparency. With our fully white-labeled UI components, businesses can differentiate themselves from competitors and launch faster, delivering a superior user experience and unlocking new revenue streams. UNIPaaS is FCA-licensed and has offices in London and Israel.