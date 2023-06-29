Boasting premium features, yet easy to use and with low running costs, the ExpertWifi Series is designed for businesses such as cafés, restaurants, shops, small hotels/hostels, studios and clinics/medical practices



June 29th 2023 – ASUS has launched two new WiFi solutions designed specifically for Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) and Small-Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). The ASUS ExpertWiFi Series provides networking features normally regarded as being ‘premium’, yet with exceptionally easy, wizard-style set-up/management and extremely low running costs and total cost of ownership (TCO).



Features and capabilities include:



• provision of up to five SSIDs and VLANs – more than any other router in its class – enabling the separation and prioritisation of devices for different business scenarios. Network segments can be made for employees, guest portals, guest networks, scheduled networks, IoT networks and VPN networks. For example, it’s easy to provide separate networks for guests/visitors, or for customers in a café/hospitality scenario

• customised guest portals (the screens that visitors see when they attempt to connect). This is achieved via a user-friendly interface and the provision of guidance for simple and accessible settings

• powerful, commercial-grade cybersecurity (in the form of ASUS AiProtection Pro) to shield both the business and all connected devices from cyber threats

The ExpertWifi Series comprises two models: the ExpertWiFi EBM68 and EBR63. The ASUS ExpertWiFi EBM68 is suited to mid-size or multi-storey spaces, such as hotels or retail stores. The ASUS ExpertWiFi EBR63 is ideally suited to cafes, small offices or home offices (SOHOs).



ASUS ExpertWiFi Series routers:



• are easily managed with the new ASUS ExpertWiFi app. The Scenario Explorer function guides network novices on the network setup process: choosing the scenario that is the best fit for a particular type of business results in Scenario Explorer automatically selecting and adjusting advanced features to complete the process in just a few steps.

• occupy minimum space, either wall-mounted or placed flat on a surface

• provide advanced protection of business information and data, via VLAN and VPN support

• provide support for site-to-site VPNs, making them ideal for organisations that have multiple locations spread out over great distances, such as chain stores and overseas branch offices. Using a site-to-site VPN can help a business administrator quickly build-out their private network to connect all its locations and to share information or resources between intranets.

• offer a backup Wide Area Network (WAN) feature in case Internet provision to/from the premises fails. In this scenario, an administrator may connect their ExpertWiFi device to their phone, and use that phone as a mobile hotspot for the entire local network.

For full product details, visit the ASUS website.



[ends]



Notes to editors



ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.



Media contacts – for images and interviews:

Sarah Ross, Omarketing, sarah@omarketing.com

Rose Ross, Omarketing, rose@omarketing.com +44 7976 154597



All product or service names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



# # #