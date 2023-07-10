SCUDI International BV announced today that respected business strategist Veera Johnson has joined the fast-growing social impact organisation as one of its business advisors. SCUDI recently launched its innovative payday app, to global acclaim in the FinTech sector. The company is an Enterprise Software SaaS provider. Founded by Rie Sordo-De Cock, Group CEO, SCUDI developed the innovative application solution to give employees instant access to a portion of their earnt salary.

A graduate of the University of Central Lancashire, Ms Johnson is a visionary leader in the areas of technology enabled change and economic redevelopment. She has held several senior and executive positions in finance, technology, economic re-development procurement, supply chain and management consulting and has won multiple awards for her work. She has played a key role in the development of many the UK Government policies and strategies in the areas of eCommerce and digital transformation.

Joining a team of FinTech experts, Johnson will provide guidance and advice to drive the expansion of the product which is already in use at several logistics companies in Germany.

Commenting on her recent appointment, she said: “There could not have been a better time to join SCUDI. In the current economic downturn and cost of living crisis, there is a genuine need for employers to give their employees access to salary funds between paydays. I was impressed with how efficiently SCUDI empowers the employee (with no transaction or interest charges). Joining the team is a natural next step in my career and I am excited to provide support to SCUDI’s leadership to help them grow the company”.

Ms Sordo-De Cock added: “It seems the world of human resources and employers is waking up to SCUDI. Our clients love the fact that SCUDI is anonymous, easy to use and fast; the funds reach the employee’s account within minutes of the withdrawal transaction. I am excited that Veera has joined our journey and am looking forward to working with her as we go forward on our journey of growth and expanding the SCUDI offering”.

Employers with 1000+ employees utilising SCUDI, could reap the benefits of improved staff motivation and performance; resulting in lower absenteeism, better staff retention and even attraction of new employees, which is crucial in the current war on talent.

SCUDI helps strengthen a company’s social profile and corporate image. The social element of ESG (environmental, social and governance) becomes fully measurable and reportable. SCUDI is integrated with the payroll and thus completely automated for the internal administration and personnel department. SCUDI has an affordable pricing structure for the employer.

SCUDI International BV is seeking distribution partners in the UK and Europe to service the growing number of new enquiries. The company is also open to investment opportunities to fund its expansion programme.

Notes to Editors:

Images attached – Rie Sordo-De Cock, SCUDI app screen shot, Veera Johnson

SCUDI global distribution sectors include:

• HR

• Logistics & Transport

• Wholesale & Retail chains

• F&B chains

• Hotel chains

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Utilities

• Facility services

• Care sector (healthcare and elderly care)





Contact:

Rie Sordo-De Cock - Group CEO

Rie@scudi.me

+32 470 736737

Katleen De Cock Sales – Head of Sales

Katleen.dc@scudi.me +32 494 922 909

Lorenzo Zaccaria – Sales: Germany and International Development

Lorenzo.Zaccaria@scudi.me +39 338 1866569