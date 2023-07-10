Award-winning houseplant retailer Beards & Daisies have collaborated with London based ceramics brand Hot Pottery to help bring a splash of colour to your home, with a range of stylish, hand finished plant pots.

Providing a chic new home for any houseplant, from the sprawling Spider Plant to the ethereal Euphorbia, the pots are available in a range of four striking colours.



Hot Pottery began their mission to support small, independent ceramicists & makers back in 2020, founded by a group of close friends. Quickly rising to popularity for their distinctive, well-loved style, Hot Pottery are now proudly stocked in Liberty's, Anthropologie and Glassette.



Teaming up with Beards & Daisies to create a contemporary but playful plant pot - designed to enhance the natural beauty of any houseplant. Handmade in Puglia, southern Italy, the pots are finished with a splatter of paint - meaning that each piece is completely and beautifully unique. A must-have for any homeware aficionado!



The pots are priced at £35, available in green, blue, cranberry and orange colour ways, available exclusively at www.beardsanddaisies.co.uk.



