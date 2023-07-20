Technology should be here to make life easier, to free us up to focus on our priorities. Reach ATS does that, and now our website does too!

Recruitment software specialists Reach ATS have unveiled a new look website, the first step in a larger campaign to highlight the human side of their recruitment technology.



The well-respected applicant tracking software (ATS) company, based in Bromsgrove, is known for its people-centric approach. With a reputation for excellent customer support and keen eye for how their technology can free up HR professionals to focus on ‘people, not process,’ the new Reach website is as intuitive, and people focused as its recruitment platform software.



Reach, a fully customisable, end-to-end HR recruitment solution, is used by organisations across the UK such as Bloor Homes and Triumph to streamline their recruitment process.



Richard Astbury, Marketing Manager for Reach, said: “Our website is our shop window. We’ve grown and developed considerably over the last few years and wanted to ensure that our website offered the same intuitive journey our clients have when they use our applicant tracking system.



“At Reach, we’re all about putting people first - using software to free up people’s time - so we’ve prioritised the customer journey and optimised the site so the top-line information (the main questions any new customer would have) are much easier to find.”



The new website, which still uses the company’s well-recognised green and black livery, has been refined and pared back to provide visitors with simple navigation and jargon free information.



Richard said: “The whole purpose of Reach is to free up HR professionals from the seemingly endless recruitment admin businesses both large and small experience. HR is about people, and when you bog people down with requisition processes, contracts, interview management and onboarding … well, it’s easy to lose sight of the person behind the application.



“This new website will show off the simplicity and elegance of our ATS, and hopefully bring in even more new clients.



“Our success with Reach is down, in no small part, to our focus on people. Our software has been designed to make people’s job easier. We’ve bolstered our offering with a brilliant customer support team and, of course, our in-house expertise on recruitment and job boards.



“Our new website now reflects that focus, making information easier to find and shying away from burying people in technical specifications they don’t need at first glance.



“Our whole purpose at Reach is to help HR professionals feel more human. To let them focus on the people they are recruiting. Technology is how we do that. By streamlining and automating workflows, we free people up to focus on the human aspect of their jobs. We let them do what they do best, finding the right person for their vacancy.



“Technology should be here to make life easier, to free us up to focus on our priorities. Reach ATS does that, and now our website does too!”







REACH ATS



Reach ATS helps HR teams put the human back into HR by improving and streamlining workflows, automating the recruitment process from job boards to onboarding.



Founded in 2011, Reach’s applicant tracking software platform is an end-to-end recruitment solution for companies hiring at volume. Using decades of expertise from staff who’ve worked in recruitment themselves, the software supports hiring for companies across the UK such as Bellway, Bloor Homes, Riverford Organic Farmers, St John’s Ambulance and Triumph.



Media please contact:



Richard Astbury,

Marketing Director, Reach ATS

tele: 01527 574408

email: richard.astbury@reach-ats.com

website: https://reach-ats.com/