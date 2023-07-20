BERLIN, July 20th 2023 - In the modern world, some of the most successful business leaders have become public figures of interest. It encapsulates a growing curiosity around organisations and the individuals key to their success.



Multinational video production house, TBD Media Group, is delighted to announce the launch of its intimate A Moment With campaign, which aims to shine a light on success in the business world and what it takes to lead a successful company.



In embracing a growing trend, A Moment With will provide important figures from the business world with the opportunity to sit down and discuss their personal stories and careers.



TBD Media appreciates the value in notable business figures sharing their life and career experiences in a warm and engaging manner, as they share an intimate moment with the audience. The interview will provide the opportunity to touch upon how and why an individual is who they are today and how that has shaped their business outlook.



The ability to hear first hand from leaders of the business allows TBD Media to facilitate a greater understanding of how driven individuals can achieve great things for their business and the world around them.



"Succeeding in business does not come with a guarantee and should be celebrated. At TBD Media, we believe our A Moment With campaign is a testament to our desire to celebrate those who are helping move the world forward," said TBD Media Group’s CEO, Paolo Zanini. "As well as celebrating success, we are interested in the story behind the individual and how their experiences have shaped them. It will help provide a detailed picture of what it takes to succeed in business in the modern day."



TBD Media Group invites individuals to participate in this exciting series that will go in pursuit of meaningful storytelling and shine a light on the personal story behind the success.



For more information about the A Moment With campaign, click here



The series features:

Co-CEOs of Stromerbike : Karl Ludwig Kley & Tomi Vilala

CEO of Syskoplan Reply: Robert Geppert

Co-CEOs of Antares Nettogix: Jürgen Kolb & Alexander Graf



About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com





