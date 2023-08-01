I am excited to join TEAM at this pivotal point and build long-term partnerships with customers

TEAM Energy has appointed experienced Business Development and Key Account Manager, Luther Chan, to drive their business in the South as they continue to support customers in reducing their energy usage and cutting their carbon emissions.



Luther has over 13 years’ of experience in providing account management and consultation to B2B customers in the energy sector. He joins TEAM from sustainable fuel storage solutions company Western Global and prior to that, he worked at Monitoring and Targeting (M&T) start-up, Enerlytic, and Energy Procurement and Management service provider, The Energy Desk, as Business Development Manager.



In these roles, Luther has supported clients with their energy and sustainability compliance requirements, helping them to meet schemes such as the Energy Saving Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), Energy Performance Certificates (EPC), Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) and Combined Heat and Power Quality Assurance (CHPQA).



Pete Morrell, Sales Manager for TEAM said:



“Luther’s experience means that he can provide our customers with in-depth knowledge on how to get beyond the compliance regulations and find the benefits for their organisation. He will play a key role in helping businesses understand the next steps in becoming energy efficient and how best to start their carbon reduction journey.



“Luther will be a key asset in developing relationships with existing and new customers in the South of England, and I look forward to working with him directly at TEAM.”



Luther’s extensive career in business development and energy data reporting means he will be a great resource to customers who want to understand their emissions in more detail and will help them find the right strategy when exploring the future of their carbon operations.



Commenting on his appointment, Luther Chan said:



“Having worked in the energy industry for 13 years, I have seen more and more organisations change the way they view their energy and carbon output and choose to commit to reducing their carbon emissions and embrace their journey to becoming net zero.



I am excited to join TEAM at this pivotal point and build long-term partnerships with customers as they assess all aspects of their energy and carbon emissions management.”



As the business continues to build successful energy partnerships with their customers, this appointment aligns with the growth of TEAM’s Carbon Reduction and Net Zero Consultancy services, designed to support organisations in realising their carbon reduction, GHG reporting commitments, and mitigate the continuing uncertainty around energy pricing.



