LONDON (3 August 2023) — The September issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now, and the cover story this month focuses on active adventures in Portugal. There’s a wild side to the country that remains largely under the radar, be it swimming beneath the Milky Way in Alentejo, sleeping in a national park or surfing Atlantic breakers on the coast.



This issue also comes with a free guide to the Indian Ocean. From Mauritius’s fusion cuisine to Sri Lanka’s new long-distance hiking trail and the Maldives’ residential islands, the 100-page guide proves it pays to explore when it comes to the beguiling region.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



California: Tuolumne County brings the Old West back with modern-day gold fever and cowboy towns.

Romania: Mountain traditions and ambitious rewilding in the Southern Carpathians.

Argentina: Gaucho guides saddle up to lead horseback tours into the depths of Patagonia.

Europe by rail: A no-fly guide to crossing the continent.

Cairo: The craft workshops of this storied capital thread together Egypt’s past and present.

Marseille: With France set to host the Rugby World Cup, discover one of the games’ key venues.

Stavanger: Long defined by the fjords on its doorstep, this Norwegian city surprises with newfound urban cool.

Palma: Majorcan chefs are busy revitalising old recipes.

Auckland: Linger in New Zealand’s gateway city and you’ll find welcoming spaces to relax in.



Smart Traveller: Celebrate 150 years of Budapest’s unification; the festival opening up heritage sites; northeast Thailand’s cuisine; New Orleans’ art scene; design stays in Cologne; escape with the family to North Wales; a guide to Kilkenny; what to do in Rutland; six destination deep-dives; and a kit for your next day hike.



Notes from an Author: James Roberts on Wales’s Cambrian Mountains.

Meet the Adventurer: Experimental archaeologist Dr Theresa Emmerich Kamper on her Stone Age style expedition.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts helps you plan a family trip to Scandinavia on a budget, pick a destination for a stargazing weekend break, choose eco-friendly ways to avoid mosquito bites and travel around Australia or New Zealand by campervan. Meanwhile, The Info takes a look at China’s Mid-Autumn Festival, and Hot Topic discusses whether river swimming in the UK is safe. Finally, Report gives advice on using AI tools to plan your next trip, while How I Got the Shot asks photographer Tristan Bejawn how he captured the essence Jaipur’s artisan scene.



PLUS: Win a five-day trip to Ecuador for two, courtesy of Metropolitan Touring. natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of the September 2023 issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/sep23



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.com/travel for more information.



Current subscription offer: Three issues of National Geographic Traveller (UK) and one issue of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) for just £3. subscriptions.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Website: News, features and more. nationalgeographic.com/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.



CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Pat Riddell, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk