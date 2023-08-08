Today marks the official launch of Black Tulip. A visionary new lifestyle brand dedicated to redefining luxury through ethical practices, natural materials and premium craftsmanship. Believing that fashion should not be disposable, Black Tulip female founders Emily and Sonam, are setting a new standard in the industry by offering durable, versatile pieces that stand the test of time; allowing customers to make conscious choices that resonate with their values as well as personal style.



Black Tulip's debut collection showcases a diverse range of seasonless, elegant women’s footwear that has you covered for every occasion. With an earthy toned colour palette and styles such as the ‘Classic Tennis Trainer’ and ‘Character Loafer’ (adding a smart flair, for when trainers just won’t do). Each pair is carefully handcrafted to ensure unparalleled quality and attention to detail whilst capturing the essence of the bohemian spirit. The brand's dedication to timeless aesthetics ensures that their products can transcend trends, becoming cherished staples in their customers' wardrobes. With most styles featuring their signature memory foam footbed and dunnock egg leather insock, this collection is perfect for a woman who’s on the go and hits the ground running. No need to break them in… A delight!



Drawing on their many years of combined experience in the footwear and design industry, Emily and Sonam joined forces with a shared vision of creating a lifestyle brand that encourages a shift towards a more sustainable and mindful consumer lifestyle. With that in mind, Emily and Sonam initiated ‘The Slow Roast Movement’ which supports their sustainability values through the art of slow, ensuring every step embodies their commitment to quality and sustainability. “We're on a journey of conscious living, and we know you are too.”



Customers can explore the brand's exquisite collection and make their conscious fashion choices at www.blacktulipstudio.com.



