Excel Networking Solutions – the copper and optical fibre cabling infrastructure provider – continues to see considerable growth across Europe with an expanding network of installers and distributors who are supported by a growing internal and external international sales team.



The Excel Networking international team is headed up by Nadeen Bilgin, who joined Excel in August 2007. Sixteen years later, Nadeen is now the International Sales Director, responsible for the EU Sales Team driving Excel’s growth across Europe. Nadeen is also a member of the Board of Directors for the organisation and contributes to the strategic decision making that drives Excel forward within the industry.



Commenting on Excel’s expansion across Europe, Nadeen said, “Since 2015, we have seen formidable growth of Excel across Europe with a 131% increase in the number of Excel Partners to date.”



She continued, “In response to this, we have stepped up our recruitment drive across Europe to ensure that we have a comprehensive team of experts available to support our network of customers.”



Nadeen concluded, “Whilst Excel is sold into over 80 countries throughout Europe, which are serviced by a knowledgeable internal support team, our external sales team is strategically located in areas where local expertise is key to maximising opportunities within the market and generating demand for the Excel brand.”



In Iberia, Excel is continuing to improve the service to partners and increase the company's presence in the infrastructure market. Speaking of Excel’s presence in Spain, Excel’s Iberia Country Manager, Manuel Alcantara, commented, “Over the last three years, Excel Networking has doubled its market share in Spain, thanks to the commitment of our distribution partners, as well as an offer tailored to meet the needs of the installer and the end-user in the most efficient way.”

Manuel continued, “We strive to focus on personalising and streamlining our service to our customers, together with resources that help us to make the Excel Networking portfolio more visible across the region.”



Manuel joined Excel Networking in May 2022, and has since been focused on building a strong team of specialists to support the growth of Excel in Iberia. Reporting to Manuel are two Key Account Managers – Susana Segado Sanchez and Javier Parro – who are responsible for achieving sales revenue and gross profit targets for their nominated vertical markets and product ranges in specific areas of Iberia, working with specifiers such as end-users, consultants and contractors to secure acceptance, specification, and sales of Excel products. Susana has been with Excel since August 2017, having worked in the field for over 20 years. Javier has joined Excel more recently in June 2023. He is well known in the structured cabling market, with more than 15 years of experience performing functions in commercial management positions.



Manuel concluded, “Susana and Javier are the driving force behind our enhanced communication with key end-users and consultants. With over 35 years of experience between them, I am confident that they know the market well and that their expertise will be pivotal in helping Excel to secure more market share in Iberia, contributing positively to the business of our partners and generating new opportunities.”



Excel’s Customer Support Executive – Iberia, Fernando Venegas, works collaboratively with Manuel, Susana and Javier as well as the Internal International Sales Team to develop and increase sales revenue streams through partners and customers.



The Excel French team is headed up by Country Manager – France, Aurelie Pernin. Her team comprises of Hinda Mourali, Sales Manager, and Farid Bourafei, Business Development Manager, both of whom bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the team.



Speaking of Excel’s growth in France, Aurelie commented, “In recent years we have seen phenomenal growth in Excel sales across France, thanks to the dedication of our team.”



She continued, “Hinda and Farid work closely with our distribution partners and installers in France, servicing our local customers’ day-to-day requirements, demonstrating the highest levels of quality, service and integrity to achieve set financial revenue targets.”



Aurelie concluded, “Hinda, Farid and I are supported by the integral internal sales team at Excel Networking, who ensure that orders are placed accurately and timely, and delivered to the customer as efficiently as possible.”



Mitch Verbeeck joined the Excel Networking team in April 2020 to focus on maximising opportunities and growing Excel’s business across Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Luxembourg. With almost 20 years of experience, his knowledge of the industry and understanding of the Excel product portfolio is critical for driving sales throughout BeNeLux.



More recently, in June 2023, Mitch has recruited Jan Bartholomevis as a Business Development Manager for the region. Jan has been primarily developing Excel’s consultant network in Belgium, assisting end-users and specifiers in a very early stage of a project, pushing Excel Networking as a total solution partner.



Andrew Powell, Scandinavia Regional Sales Manager, oversees Excel sales and activities across Scandinavia, working alongside Peter Zall who since October 2022 has specifically focused his efforts on maximising opportunities in the Swedish market, whilst Michal Wilkonski, Regional Sales Manager – CEE, is focusing on driving sales and supporting installers and distribution partners across Eastern Europe.



The Excel external sales teams are strengthened by a knowledgeable internal support team, who service the needs of the customer over the phone. Based at the heart of the organisation in the Head Office in Birmingham, UK, the internal team are readily available to respond to customer enquiries and play a pivotal role in ensuring that orders meet customers in the optimum conditions.



For further details about Excel and the full range of products distributed across Europe, visit www.excel-networking.com, where you will also find details of the full international team.



For further details, please contact:

Rebecca Bishop

International Marketing Manager

rebecca.bishop@mayflex.com

0121 326 2313