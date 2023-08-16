The Saffron Building Society has appointed Mark Williams as its new Head of People.



Mark joined Saffron in July from Metro Bank, where he spent five years in various People Partnering roles, across its retail, business and commercial banking functions, and rising to the role of Head of People Partners – Corporate Functions.



Before joining Metro Bank, Mark spent nearly eight years at Marks & Spencer, initially joining as an HR Management Trainee and progressing to Head of Region HR Business Partner roles.



With over a decade of experience in HR, career highlights include supporting the rapid growth of Metro’s retail banking business – increasing from 55 stores when he joined to 78 stores at his time of departure, and managing the complete transfer and integration of staff when Metro Bank acquired RateSetter in 2020.



Mark brings with him a wealth of experience within the retail and banking sector and is passionate about investing in a high-street banking presence.



“The financial services sector is truly interesting to me because it provides services to a universal and ongoing need for customers, as opposed to a one-off transaction. The transition from this to the mutual sector is one that excites me because Saffron exists for its members. In every interaction, be that with local residents, community groups, charities and most critically, our members, we are driven to create lifelong relationships with those around us to meet their needs and support their financial wellbeing.”



Last year saw Saffron launch an updated set of core values and associated behaviours, which focuses on a central theme of ‘building happy’ and creating ‘money happiness’ for its members.



Mark continues: “If we are championing ‘money happiness’ to our members, then we need to make sure that both our members and colleagues understand what that looks like and feel supported in their financial well-being. This is the foundation of our commitment.



As for the environment I want to create, it's about more than just money happiness. I see that happening by building upon the already solid foundations and creating a successful business that is powered by high-performing individuals who feel connected to their work. This enables them to be themselves and do their best, fostering a supportive atmosphere that goes beyond mere financial concerns.”



Colin Field, Saffron Building Society CEO said: “We are delighted to welcome Mark onto the senior leadership team. Mark has extensive experience in the retail and banking sectors and he is the ideal candidate to lead our People division. Company values and culture are a central focus of our business and our employee engagement scores reflect this. I am looking forward to seeing what positive changes Mark can bring to the business.”



Notes to Editors



Saffron Building Society was established in 1849 and currently serves over 100,000 members across the UK with a range of competitive mortgage and savings products.



Its mortgages are distributed exclusively through brokers and include special products for more complex borrowing needs, such as loans for Contractors, the Self Employed and First Time Buyers.



The Society also offers a wide range of award-winning savings products including cash ISAs and children's accounts available direct through its online, post and branch channels.



The Society’s branches are based in the East of England and it recently surpassed the £1bn milestone in assets.

Saffron Building Society Community Fund is a long-established provider of grants to charities, community groups, and volunteer organisations around the East of England.



