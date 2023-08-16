Joint pain relief brand Flarin® has announced that ITV’s Media for Equity investment fund, ITV AdVentures, has agreed to invest up to GBP 5 million of advertising inventory across ITV’s channels in return for a minority equity stake in the company. Flarin® is its first consumer healthcare investment to date.



Flarin® is a unique and patent-protected anti-inflammatory painkiller. Its lipid formulation of ibuprofen has been clinically proven to be as effective as twice the dose of standard ibuprofen in patients with acute joint pain*. Flarin® is one of the fastest growing oral analgesics in the UK and offers consumers a clinically proven solution for joint and muscular pain relief. It is the only lipid formulated oral analgesic available in the UK.



ITV’s investment will enable Flarin® to build brand awareness by bringing the brand to millions of UK viewers via ITV platforms. The funding will support a step change in the volume of TV advertising and the type of campaigns that can be run.



MD of Flarin®, Philip Lindsell, said, “Thousands of consumers are already finding that Flarin® delivers better relief from their joint and muscular pain. The ITV investment will enable us to drive much greater awareness of the Flarin® brand. This operational boost together with further investment of up to GBP 1.825 million from IW Capital, which is also announced today, are of strategic importance to the company’s future development.”



Director of Sales, Martyn Buckley, said, “Flarin® is already one of the fastest growing oral analgesics in the UK and I am confident that raising the awareness of Flarin® across ITV’s platforms will lead to Flarin® being a major oral joint and muscular pain relief brand in the UK as more consumers discover for themselves its exceptional efficacy.”



Flarin® brings real innovation to the OTC market, offering a unique product which has published clinical data supporting its effectiveness in treating acute inflammatory joint and muscular pain. Flarin® is the first and only OTC lipid-formulated ibuprofen clinically proven to relieve flaring joint pain.





Flarin® was initially launched in the UK in 2018 as a pharmacy-only product, but in 2020 distribution was expanded into grocery and other retail outlets making Flarin® Joint & Muscular Pain Relief available for consumers to self-select. Patents for the Flarin® formulation are also held in 26 other countries.





Editor’s notes:

Flarin® is manufactured by a complex process in which lipid oils and ibuprofen are heated together to create a unique patented formulation. Lipid oils are absorbed in the small intestine and used in other medicines to aid absorption.

Flarin® has been clinically proven to be as effective as 2400mg ibuprofen which is twice the standard dose at reducing joint pain*



*To verify claims, visit ibuproven verification



Flarin® is available to purchase at approximately 8,000 supermarkets and other retail stores including Boots, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Savers, Waitrose, Superdrug and others. It is also available at approximately 7,500 pharmacies including Boots, Tesco, Lloyds, Superdrug and many independent pharmacies and chains together with online stores such as Amazon, Ocado, eBay and others.



