Payara has been optimised for the Fadata Ecosystem to support insurers to enjoy more flexibility and functionalities in the Cloud

Fadata, a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that Payara has become an official partner of the Fadata Ecosystem.



The agreement forms part of a bigger picture from Fadata, to provide insurers with out-of-the-box software solutions. The Ecosystem of partners is designed to enable speedy, seamless deployment of new technology capabilities from different sources, to ensure insurance companies can meet changing customer needs and expectations with fast paced innovation. Fadata clients now have direct access to the Payara application server for more efficient deployment. Thanks to the partnership, Payara has been optimised for the Fadata Ecosystem to support insurers to enjoy more flexibility and functionalities in the Cloud. Becoming an Ecosystem partner means that Payara terms and conditions and licensing policies are pre-approved by Fadata, and the relationship ensures ongoing improvements from which Fadata’s clients can benefit.



CEO and Founder, Steve Millidge, Payara, comments: “We are excited to be working with Fadata. Payara is one of the leading application service providers, committed to delivering robust and scalable solutions for Jakarta EE applications. By collaborating with Fadata as a trusted partner, Payara will help more insurers stay ahead in today’s competitive market, by providing first class support and performance optimization. We already have many insurance companies relying on our application server solutions and look forward to working with more with Fadata.”



Neyko Bratoev, Head of Fadata Ecosystem, comments: “Payara is an ideal fit for our mission to deliver a successful Ecosystem for insurers. The complementary technology offers insurers the best infrastructure to become optimised in the Cloud. Partnering with Payara enables our clients direct, quick and easy access to the best-in-breed application server technology that can support them to adopt new technologies for a more competitive edge.”



The Fadata Ecosystem continues to develop to offer insurers a pre-made enterprise solution. Fadata is partnering with leading specialists in their field to build its comprehensive marketplace and cement the forward-thinking ideal of enabling value-added, customer-centric developments with ease. For more information, explore Fadata Ecosystem.



About Fadata



Fadata is a leading provider of software solutions for insurance companies globally. We are on a mission to empower the insurance industry to drive customer engagement, innovation and business value. Together with our customers we are on a journey to build the future of insurance and impact millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in more than 5 European cities, Fadata is backed by Private Equity Riverside and Lowell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu



About Payara



A global open source company, Payara creates innovative infrastructure software. This includes Payara Server Enterprise, an easy-to-use Jakarta EE and MicroProfile runtime which supports mission-critical production systems with secure deployments, and Payara Cloud, an all-in-one fully automated Jakarta EE cloud deployment solution that eliminates the need for application servers and knowledge of Docker and Kubernetes.



Payara is designed to provide a stable, scalable, and secure environment for running Java applications, making it an ideal choice for enterprise-level deployments. Visit: https://www.payara.fish/



