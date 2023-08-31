Lynx Asset Management
Making sense of the vast amounts of data that influence financial and commodity markets is a daunting task for any investor. At Lynx, we are convinced that a systematic approach is the optimal way to invest.
Lynx is happy to team up with TBD Media Group to offer a glimpse into the inner workings of our investment process, shaped over two decades out of our headquarters in Stockholm.
About the company:
Since 1999, Lynx has developed and implemented innovative and differentiated proprietary systematic algorithms to invest actively in global equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies. With a broad set of systems and trading concepts, we attempt to meet the goals of our investors by offering a combination of established investment programs and customized solutions.
