Ashburton, Devon (5th September 2023) – Climb Channel Solutions, an international speciality technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced an expansion of their partnership with Harness in North America to now additionally cover Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).





This partnership gives resellers access to innovative technology at the forefront of DevOps and cloud practices. The Harness platform covers all phases of the software delivery lifecycle (SDLC) and integrates with many critical tools, so developers don’t need to part ways with their current systems. It is available as nine separate modules, making it easier for resellers to get started in solving a range of customer software development challenges.





“It is a moment of excitement for Harness in the EMEA region. Our dedicated efforts have been focused on assisting our expanding clientele in the area, enhancing developer experiences, and fostering efficiency throughout the software development lifecycle with our modern software delivery platform. Today, we are thrilled to unveil our latest collaboration with Climb, marking another stride in our channel business expansion. Leveraging Climb’s extensive reach and partner network, this partnership presents a gateway for enterprises in EMEA to readily embrace our innovative technology.” - Dan Oersnes-Leeming, Vice President International, Harness.





Harness offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that enable businesses to develop software with increased velocity, whilst at the same time improving quality, solving governance and control challenges, and gaining efficiency in their DevOps practices. Partners using the Harness platform will see benefits for both them and their customers, from increased deal success, improved pricing and more.







“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Harness across the globe to provide resellers and their end users with a simple software delivery platform for DevOps. After seeing the success that Harness partners have enjoyed in the US, we’re excited to be expanding our relationship to help resellers in EMEA take advantage of this untapped opportunity”, Gerard Brophy, Chief Revenue Officer, Climb Channel Solutions.





To find out more about the Harness offering, get in touch on +44 1364 533 200 or info@climbcs.co.uk and have a look at our website on: https://www.climbcs.co.uk/vendors/harness/





-END-





About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions





Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB).





For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Selina Wilson

EMEA Marketing Manager

info@climbcs.co.uk