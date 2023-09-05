International POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics announces the live launch of its managed Cloud service, StarPrinter.Online, which allows businesses to print directly from a web server, web page, web client app/PWA, native app or even via email, as well as benefit from device management of the entire POS printer estate.



In order to deliver a seamless customer ordering experience, in-store and in-house technology has to be reliable, flexible and scalable. Recognising this, Star has developed StarPrinter.Online, which is available on Star’s range of CloudPRNT™ printers, to allow the receipt, label or order printer to be connected to the online ordering system within minutes. With no restrictions imposed by cabling and local networks, or limited Bluetooth ranges, StarPrinter.Online provides businesses worldwide with a central point to receive and manage orders anywhere with Internet access from customers using any kind of device in any location.



Moreover, for enhanced online visibility of connectivity and print jobs over an entire printer estate, the service offers device management via an online dashboard to provide businesses with an overview of all devices and activity including reliable tracking of print jobs with notification of device status changes, barcode scans, new device connections to a group, etc. Additional printers and peripherals can simply be added without the need for server upgrades, further enhancing the versatility of the service.



To date, the service has been running in beta version with a wide variety of retail and hospitality customers. Following its success, it is now live with an easy-to-use portal and signup process. New customers can benefit from a free trial version and are able to include printers in a staging environment, if required, before becoming fully live.



“In addition to providing market leading hardware, StarPrinter.Online is an integral part of Star's strategy to provide innovative Cloud services that equip retailers and hospitality operators with advanced and powerful technology to manage their business”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA. “Furthermore, Star's long-term focus on ease of integration and value-added services for retail and hospitality software providers is simply reinforced by this unique and versatile service.”



About Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

