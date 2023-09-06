Working with industry experts, Mission Zero has translated the United Nations SDGs into a realistic, easy to implement framework

Mission Zero redefines the meaning of Sustainability in fleet accreditation standards and provides companies with a realistic pathway to achieving long-term Sustainability.



Mission Zero, the UK’s fastest growing fleet accreditation scheme, designed to raise the operating standards of any company with a fleet (car, grey fleet, van, HGV or bus), has redefined the meaning of sustainability by redeveloping it’s Mission Zero Standard to ensure alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The United Nations SDGs are at the heart of The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 and currently being implemented by most major corporations around the world. Working with industry experts, Mission Zero has translated the United Nations SDGs into a realistic, easy to implement framework that can be successfully achieved by any size of organisation, even those with only one vehicle.



One of the first organisations to specify Mission Zero to its supply chain will be DigiHaul, the UK's leading digital freight platform. Lucy Rodriguez, DigiHaul’s Environmental Lead, comments: “More and more of our customers are demanding sustainable transport solutions and our adoption of Mission Zero allows us to demonstrate a consistent, independently audited standard across our network of over 700 hauliers”.



Involved in the development of the new Mission Zero Standard was leading expert on transport sustainability, Dr Sarah Wixey, Director of Strategy and Sustainability for Virtus Energy. Sarah comments: “This is not just about HGV’s and fleet operators, every company uses a vehicle at some point, whether directly or within their supply chain. Even organisations that just have company cars or a grey fleet should consider implementing Mission Zero, demonstrating that they are not only operating safely and legally, but also committed to improving their sustainability; we all need to play our part”.



Mission Zero already covered key sustainability elements around vehicles, fuels, and emissions, however, the latest version of the Mission Zero Standard now incorporates additional sustainability requirements covering areas such as the reduction of single use plastics, energy efficient devices, health & wellbeing, equality & diversity, and the gender pay gap. Although Mission Zero is about fleet standards, these requirements cover the whole organisation, not just the fleet department.



In addition to the redevelopment of the Mission Zero Standard, there are also two new bolt-on ‘Sustainability Advance Transport Modules’ that provide a progressive path for improved sustainability, each one stepping up in requirements and allowing companies to demonstrate a greater commitment to a long-term sustainable transport operation.



Nick Caesari, CEO of Mission Zero, comments: “Traditionally, most companies have focused heavily on the reduction of tailpipe emissions and of course this is extremely important, but sustainability is not just about buying electric vehicles. It is essential that companies embrace and take-action across all of the United Nations SDGs, ensuring a sustainable future for us all”.



There are no upfront fees to register for Mission Zero and upon registration, companies have access to a dedicated accreditation portal containing over 60 free policy & procedures, risk assessment and training documents; everything they need to help them become accredited. There are also no subscription fees for smaller companies with 10 vehicles or less, and audit fees start from only £380.



For more information, please visit www.missionzero.org.uk/sustainability



About Mission Zero



Mission Zero is one the UK’s leading fleet accreditation schemes supporting companies that have a fleet in achieving zero collisions, zero emissions and zero prohibitions.



Designed for all vehicle types, Mission Zero is based on a full legal compliance audit but also incorporates industry best practice and contractual requirements. Recognised by Transport for London, CLOCS, HS2, as well as other leading specifiers, Mission Zero provides companies with a single path to meeting both legal and contractual requirements, meaning they no longer have to join multiple accreditation schemes to cover all aspects.



For more information, and to register free of charge for access to their complimentary supporting document portal ‘Mission Zero Accreditation Portal’ (MZAP), please visit www.missionzero.org.uk



All prices quoted exclude VAT.