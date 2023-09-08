hx Renew recognised as Insurance Insider’s InsurTech Product of the Year



London, 7th September 2023 - Pricing Decision Intelligence (PDI) leader, hyperexponential, today announced it won InsurTech Product of the Year as part of the Insurance Insider Honours 2023. The awards, now in their twelfth year, are one of the most reputable awards in global insurance, selected by an independent panel of judges with unparalleled industry experience, including the CEO of the London Market Group and Head of Innovation at Tokio Marine Kiln, amongst others.



It’s digital transformation or death

To rapidly transform data into insights and drive profitable pricing decisions in the rapidly changing risk landscapes insurers face today, insurers need pricing decision intelligence, creating an iterative feedback loop between their data, insights and decisions. Only then can insurers leverage their unique, rich, and sometimes unruly pricing data to drive continuous improvement at the speed of the market.



The world's first pricing decision intelligence platform - hx Renew

hx Renew is the world’s first pricing decision intelligence platform. By automating key processes and capturing and surfacing the right data to the right person at the right time, it allows users to generate strategic insight from their BAU pricing actions, and accumulate a coherent data asset that continuously improves with every decision.



hx Renew is the only system that’s been purpose-built for the reality of small, sparse, and fragmented insurance pricing data, and to drive the tight feedback loop between data, insights and decisions that form the foundation of world-class decision intelligence. It forms the connective tissue that allows the entire pricing team to collaborate seamlessly, creating a virtuous cycle that helps insurers make smart decisions today, and even smarter decisions tomorrow.



Amrit Santhirasenan, Co-Founder and CEO of hyperexponential explained, “This award means a lot to the team, especially coming from our peers. It’s a fantastic milestone on our journey to transform the effectiveness of pricing teams through the power of decision intelligence, and so rewarding for the innovation and hard work of our product teams to be recognised by our industry. We are proud and honoured that hx Renew has caught the attention of our industry’s top decision makers and we promise to bring yet more innovation over the next months and years.”





[ENDS]



376 words



About hyperexponential The decisions insurers make drive innovation and empower society to outsmart the unknown – unlocking hidden potential in the world.



hyperexponential has built the world’s first pricing decision intelligence platform for insurers, hx Renew. It reimagines the flow from data to decision, creating a feedback loop that continuously strengthens the data assets, insights, and decisions of insurers and ultimately their bottom line.

Some of the most established insurance brands write over $22bn of premium annually in hx Renew. hyperexponential is backed by Highland Europe, a global leader in software innovation. The company is headquartered in London, with an office in Warsaw.