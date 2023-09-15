As Fadata continues to broker new partnerships, the expansion of its Cloud-based marketplace accelerates

Fadata, a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, is further building on the Fadata Ecosystem with another partner signed. Fadata’s clients now benefit from direct access to NewgenONE Contextual Content Services Platform (OmniDocs), which fulfils one of the main categories for insurance company enterprise architecture.



As Fadata continues to broker new partnerships, the expansion of its Cloud-based marketplace accelerates. Partnering with Newgen commences the establishment of a standard integration between Fadata’s core solution INSIS and OmniDocs to provide insurers with the toolset for comprehensive content management. The design of the collaboration between the two systems will allow Fadata clients to access OmniDocs directly through INSIS, allowing users to access and manage all case-related content from a single place and based on specific roles.



Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP, Newgen, comments: “The extensive content management capabilities of OmniDocs are ideal to serve the insurance industry. OmniDocs, an industry-recognized content services platform, empowers enterprises to create, collaborate, share, transform, and leverage content in business processes, while gaining valuable insights.



Our collaboration with Fadata has been a delightful experience as we worked together laying the foundations to build a seamless content collaboration solution for their esteemed clients. We look forward to providing long-term support for this integration. The partnership represents a great opportunity for us to expand our market presence, especially in EMEA, and we eagerly look forward to the promising future ahead.”



Neyko Bratoev, Head of Fadata Ecosystem, comments: “Document Management is a top priority for all insurers, and we are delighted to provide our clients with Newgen’s widely recognised OmniDocs solution. From policy generated documentation, through to police reports and dash cam footage for claim processing, INSIS clients can store, view and edit documents with ease, thanks to the harmonious collaboration of two expertly designed systems. As with all Ecosystem partners, the direct access to Newgen through INSIS will deliver a hassle-free integration, pre-approved licensing policies, and in this instance, exclusive pricing.”



Fadata’s goal to provide insurers with out-of-the-box software solutions is fuelling the development of its comprehensive Ecosystem of partners. Designed to enable speedy, seamless deployment of new technology capabilities from different sources, Ecosystem continues to expand, hosting fast paced innovation so that insurers can confidently meet changing customer needs and adapt in line with market trends. For more information, explore Fadata Ecosystem.



-ENDS-





About Newgen

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen’s industry-recognized low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.



For more details, visit https://newgensoft.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.





About Fadata

Fadata is a leading provider of software solutions for insurance companies globally. We are on a mission to empower the insurance industry to drive customer engagement, innovation and business value. Together with our customers we are on a journey to build the future of insurance and impact millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in more than 5 European cities, Fadata is backed by Private Equity Riverside and Lowell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu





Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296