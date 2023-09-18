ExtraHop



Expands partnership with CrowdStrike to give ExtraHop customers integrated world-class threat intelligence, while also empowering CrowdStrike Services to use Reveal(x) as part of Incident Response investigations



SEATTLE – September 18, 2023 – ExtraHop, a leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced it is strengthening its partnership with CrowdStrike by offering CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence embedded within the Reveal(x) platform. The new integration will provide customers access to CrowdStrike’s world-class threat intelligence, giving their security teams full comprehension of attacks to enable faster and better decisions.



According to the CrowdStrike 2023 Global Threat Hunting report threat actors are becoming faster and more sophisticated in their attacks. In the past year, CrowdStrike’s Counter Adversary Operations team saw the average time for an adversary to move laterally from initial compromise to other hosts in the victim environment reach an all-time low of 79 minutes. As that number continues to decline, the time it takes to respond to an incident is more critical than ever.



To help customers stop cyber threats before it’s too late, ExtraHop will extend CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence access within the Reveal(x) platform to all customers. By combining CrowdStrike's industry-leading threat data with high-fidelity network insights from Reveal(x), customers benefit from more timely, reliable, and contextual detections that can help decrease mean time to respond (MTTR). Highlights include:



● Award-winning threat intelligence: With high-quality research from CrowdStrike’s elite team of threat hunters and intelligence analysts, security teams will be up-to-date on the latest malicious actors, tools, and methods.

● Enriched detections: Indicators of compromise (IoCs) created and curated by CrowdStrike enrich Reveal(x) detections with additional telemetry and context, like confidence level, attribution, related vulnerabilities, and more.

● Seamless integration: CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence will integrate seamlessly within the Reveal(x) platform, in addition to other already-integrated features through Falcon Insight XDR and Falcon LogScale extending the power of security platform consolidation.



“Without strong context, you can’t have effective detections - they’re otherwise lacking the background needed to truly empower customers to reveal the unknown and stop an attack,” said Patrick Dennis, CEO, ExtraHop. “With CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence embedded into Reveal(x), customers gain unparalleled insights into the threats traversing their networks. We remain steadfast in our mission to grow our successful and ever-evolving partnership with CrowdStrike to offer customers solutions that they can trust.”



Enterprise-Grade Network Detection and Response for CrowdStrike Services ExtraHop also announced that CrowdStrike Services can now leverage Reveal(x) in existing ExtraHop customer environments for additional network visibility and context to augment their investigations. Reveal(x) delivers 360-degree network visibility that eliminates blindspots to accelerate investigation and response for joint Services customers.



“The combination of CrowdStrike and ExtraHop gives our customers the intelligence, technology, and expertise they need to better understand and contextualize threats to stay one step ahead of adversaries,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “Continuing to build upon our historic partnership is essential for providing customers with best-in-class security that stops breaches and keeps businesses up and running.”



ExtraHop is a proud partner of the CrowdXDR Alliance. To learn more about the ExtraHop and CrowdStrike partnership, click here or visit booth #1810 at Fal.Con(Sept. 18-21).



