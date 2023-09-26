September 26, 2023 -- SonicWall, a world-leading cybersecurity, partner-first business for more than 30-years, announced today that Christine Bartlett will serve as its Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bartlett will oversee the global marketing team, with responsibility for building the global brand and driving partner marketing.





Bartlett joins SonicWall from Cisco Systems where she served as the Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, including Channel Marketing. Bartlett has a strong communications background and is an expert in building foundational bridges within an organization to deliver results. Prior to her time at Cisco Systems, she worked as a consultant driving marketing and communications campaigns for HP, Chevron and PG&E.





Bartlett’s appointment is in addition to recent leadership hirings including Jason Carter as Chief Revenue Officer, Peter Burke as Chief Product Officer, Chandrodaya Prasad as Executive Vice President of Global Product Management and Michelle Ragusa-McBain as Global Channel Chief – evolving its leadership team with SonicWall’s channel partners at the heart of every decision.





“SonicWall is a channel first company, and the addition of Christine is another indication of how much we want to enable our partners around the globe,” said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. “As we bring to market more innovative offerings and further strengthen our complete security portfolio, we have a tremendous opportunity to increase our global awareness and we're excited to have Christine as our marketing leader.”





As CMO, Bartlett will be responsible for the development and implementation of business marketing strategies tied to our growth strategy for the Channel. This includes overseeing global brand, messaging and corporate communications; demand generation and field marketing strategies for SonicWall’s customer and partner marketing teams. Bartlett will play a critical role in SonicWall’s outside-in commitment to its valued channel partners and help create the best opportunity to fuel partners’ success.



