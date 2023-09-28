The average sofa lasts between seven and fifteen years, depending on the materials and how well you look after it. It can therefore come as a bit of a surprise when you start browsing for a replacement that a number of mainstream retailers either won’t take away your old sofa, or they will charge you up to 200% more than the market rate to dispose of it for you.



According to research by junk removal and reuse marketplace LoveJunk, two of the biggest retailers don’t offer any take-back service for your old sofa – namely IKEA and Argos. Buying from The Range or Wayfair? They won’t take away your old couch either.



LoveJunk analysed the service provided by the top UK sofa retailers – ten of them offer a service to take your old sofa away when buying new – however, convenience will cost you. DFS and Sofology are the most expensive – they charge £129 to take-away your settee – the average price for a waste collector to take away a 2-seater sofa on LoveJunk is £63. Seven of the retailers charge between £90 and £100. The cheapest is Dunelm at around £80 – still nearly £20 more expensive than shopping around for a licensed collector yourself.



Retailer Cost to Remove Sofa



DFS £129

Dunelm £79.99

Furniture Village £89.99

Heals £89.99

Loaf £89

Next £89.99

SCS £89.99

Sofa.com £99

Sofology £129

Swyft £89.99



LoveJunk (average) £63



Argos No service

IKEA No service

The Range No service

Wayfair No service





So, assuming you can’t sell or give your old sofa away, what are the alternatives to paying a furniture retailer to take it away – how can you dispose of it responsibly, without breaking the bank?



According to Jason Mohr, founder of LoveJunk, “The three options are you can use a licensed waste carrier, book a council large item collection, or take it to your local tip.



“For convenience at the best price, the LoveJunk marketplace connects householders with vetted waste removal companies and people interested in second hand items. You post a photo of your junk, then compare quotes and ratings from nearby collectors to find your best available junk removal solution in minutes. Pay securely after pickup and receive documentation showing your waste was disposed of responsibly, including how much got recycled. Prices vary according to size, location and urgency of collection. The average price for a 2-seater sofa is £63”.



“Councils offer residents a bulky item collection service. The average charge to take away a sofa is £31, however some charge up to £75. Services vary between councils, so this may not suit you if you need the sofa removed quickly or from inside your property. You need to consider if you can wait for three weeks for your sofa to be collected and whether you have somewhere to store it in the meantime”.



“Finally, you could hire a van to take your old sofa to the local household recycling centre. It is important to note though that there are specific rules regarding vans disposing of waste which will normally require you to show ID, along with proof of address, to prove you are a householder and not a trader”.



LoveJunk is free to use. To sign up to LoveJunk download the app from the relevant app store or visit www.lovejunk.com

