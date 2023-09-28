Harvey Maria is delighted to announce that their Walbrook Collection has been announced as the Gold Winner in the Smooths, Design category of the National Flooring Innovation Awards 2023. Walbrook, an original new design from Harvey Maria, is Victorian inspired but thoroughly modern in design. The collection reimagines the authentic beauty of Arts & Crafts encaustic floor tiles, to complement today’s contemporary homes.



Mark Findlay, Harvey Maria’s Founder comments - "It is absolutely fantastic to have been chosen as the Gold Winner for another one of our collections! The whole team at Harvey Maria has been extremely passionate about the success of Walbrook, and this award is the result of all of our hard work and ambition.”



The Awards recognise everything that is genuinely new, exciting and innovative in the UK flooring industry, especially in what has been a challenging time for the retail sector. Since its launch, the awards scheme has gained immediate respect as a badge of honour to be associated with distinctive products, services and technologies. An independent panel of judges made up of independent flooring industry leaders and commentators select the best in class after detailed research of submitted entries.



Harvey Maria has been creating unique luxury vinyl tiles for over 25 years. All designs are incredibly durable and easy to maintain, providing a waterproof and slip resistant finish. All floors work beautifully in busy homes & demanding commercial spaces alike. To order samples & for more details please visit harveymaria.com



