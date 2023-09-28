Charting the Future: Wafi Group's journey in evolving, enhancing, and elevating businesses to surpass customer expectations.



As the UAE continues to shine as a beacon for innovation and prosperity, one name stands out among the industry frontrunners across various sectors – the Wafi Group. This versatile conglomerate, with its roots dating back to 1973 when it was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mana bin Khalifa Al Maktoum in Dubai, is celebrating its golden jubilee in 2023. From its humble beginnings in the UAE, the Wafi Group has expanded its footprint to span 16 countries, leaving an undeniable imprint of excellence and commitment.



With a steadfast ethos grounded in integrity, commitment, and exceptional service quality, the Wafi Group has built a powerful legacy. Today, it organises its vast and varied assets into five specialised LLCs, each serving a unique domain.



Under the umbrella of Wafi Property, the group manages its real estate ventures, including iconic properties like Wafi City. The hotel division boasts esteemed properties such as Raffles Dubai, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, and a trio of hotels in Al Jadaf. For food enthusiasts and wellness seekers, Wafi Hospitality oversees an array of restaurants, the renowned Cleopatra’s Spa, and the luxurious Pharaoh’s Club.



Diving deeper, Wafi Industrial and Wafi Transport stand over a myriad of companies. While many of these enterprises find their origins in traditional industries, they are making significant strides, especially in CNC engineering, GRP technologies, and the burgeoning sphere of vehicle leasing. Notably, the export endeavors of the Wafi Industrial division align seamlessly with the UAE's strategic vision of economic diversification. As a testament to the division's excellence and the group's commitment to contributing to the local landscape, numerous outputs of Wafi Industrial are prominently displayed in Dubai. For instance, the intricate marble craftsmanship from Stone Factory graces several landmarks, while TCTI's imaginative fountains, including the captivating display of the Dubai Mall divers, enrich the city's aesthetic appeal.



As the world transitions into the digital age, Wafi City is poised to revolutionise the retail landscape with its imminent project - LINK. Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, Head of Marketing at Wafi Group, describes LINK as "the future of shopping—an omnichannel experience that empowers customers and retailers alike, shaping the retail landscape of tomorrow."



Wafi Group's success story is made possible by the dedication of over 3,500 individuals who steer its expansive ventures. The group's trajectory isn't just about achieving new milestones but also about significantly contributing to the burgeoning UAE economy.



True leadership in the MENA region requires showcasing unparalleled expertise, fostering innovation, and offering insights that resonate with industry aspirations. Wafi Group epitomises this through decades of cross-sector acumen, investments in top-tier talent, and strategic global alliances.



In a competitive landscape, particularly in domains like hospitality, customer loyalty is paramount. What sets Wafi Group apart is its authentic essence, unparalleled uniqueness, and unwavering dedication to superlative customer service.



In summation, at the heart of Wafi Group's triumphs is its undying gratitude and commitment to its workforce, the true architects of its success.



About Wafi Group: The Wafi Group is a multi-diversified conglomerate with a rich history dating back to 1973 when it was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mana bin Khalifa Al Maktoum in Dubai, UAE. With a commitment to excellence, the group has expanded its presence to 16 countries across various sectors, including hospitality, transport, industrial, real estate, and more. Wafi Group's success is driven by its unwavering dedication to customer service, innovation, and its team of over 3,500 professionals.



Website: www.wafigroup.com



To watch the documentary and learn more:

Wafi Group



Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com