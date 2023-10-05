ExtraHop named Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, recognized as a leader in six categories by G2 reviewers, and more



SEATTLE – October 5, 2023 – ExtraHop, a leader in cloud-native network detection and response (NDR), today announced it has received industry recognition and awards for its NDR platform, Reveal(x)™.



Reveal(x) was named “Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year” in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards conducted by Tech Breakthrough, a market intelligence and recognition platform. ExtraHop was recognized by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for the third time alongside CrowdStrike, IBM, VMWare, and Fortinet. Reveal(x) was selected based on the platform’s strength in providing 360-degree visibility into enterprise networks, innovative intelligence capabilities, and outstanding customer approval.



“The network is a common entry point for threat actors, and choosing a solution that protects against network threats is a critical investment in today's security landscape,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Reveal(x) by ExtraHop won this category due to unique components of the solution and continued innovation that allows it to maintain market independence. Congratulations to ExtraHop for winning ‘Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year’ for 2023.”



Additionally, ExtraHop received the highest ranking across six categories in the Fall 2023 reports by peer-to-peer review source G2, including the NDR Momentum Grid®, NDR Relationship Index, NDR Grid® Report, Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) Momentum Grid®, NTA Americas Regional Grid®, and NTA Usability Index.



According to one G2 review from an ExtraHop customer in the healthcare industry, “ExtraHop provides insights we simply could not get from any other monitoring and diagnostic tool available in our environment. Within two weeks of installation, it allowed us to determine the root cause of a severity 1 problem within two hours; without ExtraHop, it would have taken significantly longer, and we may have ended up only being able to mitigate the symptoms without fully understanding the core issue. Using this tool for over three years now has left us wondering how we ever survived without it. I cannot recommend it enough.”



ExtraHop has experienced momentous recognition in 2023 from a host of distinguished analyst and award organizations. In June, ExtraHop was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Network Analysis And Visibility, Q2 2023 receiving the highest score possible in 20 of the 29 criteria measured in the report, including Threat Detection, Vision, and Adoption, based on customer and analyst feedback. ExtraHop was also recognized with a Customers’ Choice distinction in the May 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response. Additionally, ExtraHop was named ‘Best AI-based Solution for CyberSecurity’ by the AI Breakthrough Awards 2023



“These recognitions underscore for us the strong position ExtraHop has secured in the market,” said Raja Mukerji, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder, ExtraHop. “Customers trust ExtraHop to deliver the full network transparency needed to unmask the unknown and reveal potential attacks before they become business problems, and our award-winning NDR platform Reveal(x) does just that. We remain committed to continued innovation of the ExtraHop platform to meet our customers’ needs and strengthen our presence in the market.”



The Reveal(x) platform ingests, monitors, and analyzes network data to eliminate blind spots in the east-west corridor where adversaries hide, enabling organizations to uncover the truth behind their network. Reveal(x) can extract all relevant contextual data providing unparalleled security deductions and visibility into organizational traffic, allowing organizations to see more, know more, and stop more cyberattacks.



