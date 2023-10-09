At Hospitality Tech Expo 2023 (10 - 11 October 2023, ExCel, London), international POS solutions provider Star Micronics will be exhibiting its latest solutions for hospitality POS, mobile ordering, food labelling and self-service kiosk applications. These will be demonstrated with a range of hospitality payment, online ordering software partners and kiosk manufacturers on Stand J10.



Introducing a number of new hardware products including a range of peripherals for hospitality POS alongside unique technologies, Star recognises POS technology has an important role to play in providing the tools for businesses to meet growing consumer demand for flexible food and drink ordering.



Online ordering across multiple channels is resulting in an increasing requirement for Cloud technologies such as Star CloudPRNT™. Available across a variety of Star thermal receipt and label printers as well as matrix kitchen printers, Star provides the largest range of multi-platform remote Cloud receipt and online ordering printers available today. With customer orders sent directly to the printer from an online ordering service or app, Star CloudPRNT increases order accuracy and eliminates the need for an additional tablet in the restaurant or bar. Moreover, Star CloudPRNT enabled printers are able to receive orders from multiple channels including fixed POS systems, mobile devices and tablets, networked as well as Cloud based systems which results in an efficient ordering and transaction process for any hospitality business.



Star’s mC-Print™ series with built-in CloudPRNT technology is capable of printing remote orders and local print jobs via USB, LAN or Bluetooth connectivity for both mobile and fixed POS. Further demonstrating its versatility, this printer can be used front of house and in the kitchen, thanks to its IPX2 splashproof design and buzzer feature. And, with its range of connectivity options enabling remote printing of customer collection and delivery orders directly from a web server to connected printers located anywhere, the mC-Print3 provides the ideal solution for a variety of self-service kiosk applications.



For labelling, the ability to print different sized and types of labels from one easy-to-use device including variable length food and allergy labels, nutrition information as well as food delivery labels and bag seals from web-based apps or local services is essential. The Star mC-Label printer offers the ideal solution, given its ability to print on a wide range of liner-free media including low adhesive ‘re-stick’ labels as well as high adhesive permanent and semi-permanent labels. It is also designed for traditional liner pre-sized labels as well as continuous label rolls and receipt paper.



Additional Star technologies are included with mC-Label. Star’s SteadyLAN technology offers a high-speed, stable Internet connection to Android and Windows mobile devices connected to networked Star printers. In addition, Star’s new TetherLAN technology allows 4G or 5G connected devices to share network connection with the mC-Label, essentially creating a CloudPRNT environment anywhere, anytime.



For venues that prefer a fully managed CloudPRNT service, StarPrinter.Online provides a dedicated service for businesses to manage the printer estate with minimal setup time and cost as well as near zero integration. Within minutes the receipt, label or order printer is connected to the online ordering system and can receive orders from a wide range of locations, allowing printing direct from an ordering website or even via email; order emails can be forwarded directly to the chef’s printer for preparation.



Providing enhanced online visibility of connectivity and print jobs, the service offers device management via an online dashboard to equip venues with an overview of all devices and activity including reliable tracking of print jobs with notification of device status changes, barcode scans, new device connections to a group, etc. Additional printers and peripherals can simply be added without the need for server upgrades, further enhancing the versatility of the service.



With no restrictions imposed by cabling and local networks, or limited Bluetooth ranges, StarPrinter.Online provides businesses worldwide with a central point to receive and manage orders anywhere with Internet access from customers using any kind of device in any location.



“With many hospitality venues seeking innovative ways to boost business and accommodate customers ordering from multiple locations, Star’s versatile POS solutions can generate new revenue streams thanks to a range of unique technologies. Moreover, StarPrinter.Online offers an intuitive and powerful solution that demonstrates Star’s strategy to provide Cloud services that equip hospitality businesses with advanced technology, whilst reinforcing Star’s long-term focus on ease of integration and value-added services for hospitality software providers”, states Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA.



About Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

