Leading finger sensing and haptic touch solution provider, Aito, has announced a new integrated touchpad solution for laptop manufacturers and other consumer electronics providers that offers a significant saving both in terms of cost and space.



Cost optimised, slimmer haptic solution



By increasing integration in the mechanics stack and electronic design, Aito has significantly reduced the cost of its solution. This enables manufacturers to bring the benefits of haptic touch solutions to a much wider range of laptops and other devices for the first time.



Aito’s integrated stack for touchpads combines touch sensor, haptic sensors and electronics in an ultra slim solution that is almost 40 percent thinner than Aito’s previous market leading solution and less than half the thickness of its competitors. This enables the manufacture of slimmer and lighter devices or increased battery size, providing additional design opportunities and product functionality.



No compromise to user experience



Despite this reduction in both cost and thickness, there is no compromise in functionality or user experience.



The advanced features can provide new innovative user experiences to improve the human machine interaction including “multi-level press”, “spring effect”, “slider”, “scroll haptic”, delivering a unique new set of user sensations such as writing on paper or slate, virtual volume controls and zoom-in/out with localised haptic feedback. Users can fully customise haptic feedback to deliver the sensitivity, sharpness and strength they require.



Nedko Ivanov, CEO of Aito comments: “With this solution Aito delivers an even richer, more intuitive, space-saving and highly cost-effective touchpad that enables new and richer user experiences. This offers laptop OEMs additional levels of creativity, both in how users interact with the device and what is possible in terms of product design.”



The Aito haptic touchpad solution, which can be extended to encompass the entire width of a laptop, is fully customisable and it has localised haptic feedback coupled with advanced palm detection capabilities. This allows users to feel the haptics only where they are desired as opposed to across the entire surface area of the touchpad. Users can configure the size and the location of the touchpad as well as they can use different areas for individual actions – such as gaming or functions (such as volume) controls.



“Despite the success of our previous solution, we have continued to innovate – pushing the boundaries of what is possible in haptic touchpads,” continued Ivanov. “Rich haptic touch applications help deliver a hugely engaging user experience for users of laptops and other consumer electronic devices. Our aim is to provide the benefits of haptic touch technology to the mainstream laptop market. With this new cost optimised and slimmer solution this will become a reality.”



-ends-



About Aito



Aito’s designs and develops patented finger sensing and haptic feedback solutions that help consumer electronics companies create bespoke tactile feedback for laptops and other devices. Offering the thinnest haptic solution on the market, Aito’s customers can create new touch-based applications, introducing superior user experiences that are customisable by strength, sharpness as well as sensitivity.



Media contact:

Daniel Portman

XL Communications

dan.portman@xl-comms.com

+44 7841 630404