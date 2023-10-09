Hallmark Solicitors, a Hull-based commercial law firm, is gearing up to represent the Yorkshire region and take on top law firms in Breast Cancer Now's annual Tour De Law cycling and fundraising challenge for law firms in UK. This year’s event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 October and Hallmark Solicitors are determined to become the 2023 Tour de Law champions https://hallmarksolicitors.co.uk/.



According to Uche Akali, the managing director of Hallmark Solicitors, this year’s challenge is somewhat of a "David and Goliath" battle, as the company’s goal is to make a significant impact on the competition as it is set to compete alongside national and international law firms in raising funds for a worthy cause.



The event will feature 100 15-minute cycling slots spread over the two days, allowing participants to sign up for as many or as few slots as they prefer. The winning firm will be determined based on the highest combined distance cycled and fundraising total.



Hallmark Solicitors is aiming to raise substantial funds for Breast Cancer Now towards improving breast cancer research and support and has called for support from local businesses is calling. Uche said ‘’we have committed to raise £7,500 for Breast Cancer Now in helping research and care for cancer patients and would want local business to support us achieve the fundraising target that we have set as this will fund at least a 30 days of breast cancer research’’.



Aside the cycling and fundraising, Hallmark Solicitors has also partnered with breast consultant and reconstructive surgeons to provide valuable information about breast cancer prevention early detection and treatment in its Hull office over the two days of the event. Uche stated ‘We have engaged some breast reconstructive surgeons to be available at our head office in Hull on 11th and 12th October and give awareness tips that can help to prevent cancer as prevention is better than cure’’.



A number of individuals and organisations have signed up to be in Hallmark Solicitor’s cycling team. One of which is Hymer’s College. According to Emily Pennack, Hymer’s college development manager ‘the college is more than happy to be supporting Hallmark in this good cause as it is hugely important for every organisation to give back to the community in any way possible and we are doing just that while also bringing Hull to the national space in this charity competition’’.



Hallmark Solicitors' participation in Breast Cancer Now's Tour de Law will aid the charity in offering support to current patients and hope for the future, for individuals and families grappling with the devastating impact of cancer.



Supporters can witness the cyclists’ accumulating miles outside Hallmark's head office at Chandler's Court on High Street, Hull. If you are not able to join us, you can contribute to Hallmark Solicitor's Tour de Law challenge through https://tourdelaw.breastcancernow.org/fundraising/hallmark-s.... No donation will be too small or large.



For more information about Hallmark Solicitors, please visit https://hallmarksolicitors.co.uk/ or call 01482 616 616.