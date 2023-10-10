our jewellery selection offers a range of options that capture the essence of this beautiful season

This Autumn, Rudell The Jewellers are proud to showcase a diverse range of luxury jewellery which capture the essence of this colourful season.



Renowned for excellence in quality, service, and value since 1938, the West Midlands based Rudell The Jewellers have shared their autumn inspired jewellery collections ideal for this season. Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.



Among the many prestigious brands such as Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tudor, OMEGA, IWC, Grand Seiko, Longines, Chopard, Fope, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, George Jensen, Antonini, Mont Blanc, and Lalique as well as Rudells’ in-house designs, there are those which emanate the beauty of autumn through colours, shapes and symbolisms. The highlights of this season include:



Chopard Happy Hearts Opal Pendant



Chopard's journey began in a small workshop, where Louis-Ulysse Chopard displayed remarkable precision and craftsmanship in designing pocket watches. Since 1860 the brand has evolved from watch manufacture into one of the leading names in the luxury watch and jewellery industry. Renowned for creativity and state-of-the-art technology, it is a reliable brand with a reputation for fine quality.



This reputation is beautifully demonstrated through the opal Happy Hearts pendant. Opal, the birthstone of October has been long admired for its captivating blend of colours and when fashioned into a heart-shaped pendant, its allure becomes even more powerful. The Happy Hearts pendant from Chopard is a perfect gift for someone with a birthday in autumn.



Fope Flex’It Bracelet Collection



First established in 1929 Vicenza Italy, the family-owned brand Fope quickly became a hallmark within the luxury industry. Founded by Umberto Cazzola, Fope evolved and expanded its offerings, becoming renowned for its exquisite gold and innovative jewellery. One of Fope's most notable innovations is the patented Flex'It technology. This unique system allows bracelets to stretch gently, making them easy to put on and take off while ensuring a secure, comfortable fit.



The Flex’It bracelets are as flexible as they are versatile and adaptable to the wearer’s wrist. Crafted in yellow, white, and rose gold, the collection brings the warm, earthy colours of autumn to life, especially when stacked together.



Les Petales De Ginza



Mikimoto, a name synonymous with beauty, elegance, and sophistication in the world of pearl jewellery, have created a stunning collection ideal for the autumn season. Mikimoto Kokichi, the founder of the brand, is often credited as the man who revolutionized the pearl industry. Born in 1858 in Japan, he dedicated his life to cultivating and perfecting cultured pearls, a process that would forever change the world of jewellery. In 1893, after years of experimentation and research, Mikimoto successfully produced the world's first cultured pearl.



Today, Mikimoto’s dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail are on full display in their jewellery collections such as the Les Petales De Ginza collection. The gorgeous leaf pendant crafted in 18ct rose gold is a symbol of nature’s transition and the beauty of change during autumn.



“Our range of jewellery collections offer an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of autumn and carry a piece of this season’s magic with them wherever they go,” says Sales Manager, Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin. “Whether you're looking for a statement piece to elevate your autumn style or a meaningful gift for a loved one, our jewellery selection offers a range of options that capture the essence of this beautiful season."



All the items mentioned, as well as many more, are available at the Wolverhampton and Birmingham showrooms, or on our online store.



