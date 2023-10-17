I am delighted to be joining TEAM and supporting the expansion of their Energy Services

Product and data analyst, William Langdon, has joined TEAM’s Energy Services to support customers with their energy and carbon management.



William joins the business as Energy Services Analyst, growing the team and supporting its work in partnership with organisations to transform and optimise their operations and become resilient to the impacts of climate change.



With over 10 years’ data expertise, William has a keen appreciation for the importance of accuracy. He has extensive experience reporting, conducting market research, staying up to date with trends and legislation. Coming from the automotive marketing sector with specific focus on electric vehicles, he has used data driven insights to communicate the benefits of switching to electric and to build tools to inform policy making.



As an analyst, William will be working closely with TEAM’s Energy Consultants to deliver a range of Energy Services, including Greenhouse Gas Reporting (GHG), Net Zero and Carbon Reduction services, Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR), Display Energy Certificates (DECs) and the Energy Savings Opportunities Scheme (ESOS).



Commenting on William’s appointment, Timothy Holman, Head of Operations, TEAM Energy said:



“As more and more businesses approach us with aspirations to reduce their carbon, be more energy efficient or make the most of their compliance obligations, the quantities of customer data that we review is increasing. With William joining the team, we can expand the analytical capacity that is integral to providing outstanding energy consultancy.”



On joining the business, William Langdon said:



“I am delighted to be joining TEAM and supporting the expansion of their Energy Services. Becoming part of a Carbon Neutral business that has committed to its own ambitious net zero target is a great step in my career. I’m looking forward to producing high-quality insights and collaborating with a team to help customers realise their carbon reduction goals.”



As an employee-owned enterprise, this growth is aligned with TEAM’s commitments to meet its own net zero ambitions. With employees driving the long-term success of the business, recruiting like-minded individuals such as William who are just as passionate about tackling climate change, will play a key role in the future of the business.





About TEAM

TEAM is the UK’s leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions committed to driving the efficiency and sustainability of energy consumption and environmental awareness.

Its expert team works in partnership with organisations to design and deliver tailored management strategies supporting the provision of efficient and effective energy conservation.

The organisation’s 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the development of proven, scalable cloud-based solutions and service innovations for optimised reporting, cost recovery and compliance.