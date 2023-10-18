THE imagination and originality of awareness campaigns devised by Aqueous Digital’s marketing director has secured for him a sought-after prize.



Kristian Bentham received most votes from judges and members of the public to become ‘Marketer of the Year’ at the 2023 Prolific North Marketing Awards.



The category rewards individuals who have made the biggest impact in their chosen sector over the past 12 months, recognising when creativity achieves demonstrable results.



“It’s taking time to sink in that I’ve won,” said Kristian.



“I felt overwhelmed when my name was read out because it took me totally by surprise. I was really proud to make the shortlist but to get the award – particularly one that was decided in part by a public vote – is extra special.



“I’ve got a lot to live up to now, haven’t I?!”



Together with Ian Bold, sales director at Aqueous, Kristian attended the 11th edition of the awards ceremony last Thursday at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United Football Club.



There the duo was joined by the top talent from across the North of England’s marketing industry.



Kristian, who joined the Cheshire-based digital marketing agency in 2020, has focused his attention on growing the Aqueous brand in a bid to attract new customers and achieve an ambitious turnover target.



Judges for Marketer of the Year were particularly impressed with a recent campaign that devised a physical mailer designed to look like an Apple MacBook that was personalised for each company targeted.



They liked too that Aqueous’ profile was boosted by wins at both local and international level in the past year.



“We have so many reasons to appreciate what Kristian does for us,” said Jonathan Guy, managing director at Aqueous Digital.



“He is at the very centre of our push to change how the agency is perceived by potential customers, and it’s not a coincidence that we’re now attracting the attention of higher value customers and collaborating with larger enterprises than ever before.



“For that reason, he is thoroughly deserving of the title ‘Marketer of the Year’. We’re thrilled for him.”



Aqueous Digital was also nominated in the Best Midsize Agency category.





About the Prolific North Marketing Awards



The Prolific North Marketing Awards celebrate excellence, creativity and innovation in the marketing industry in the North.



They focus on recognising stand-out campaigns.



To see a full list of the 2023 winners, click here.



The range of categories are here.



Selected result



Prolific North Marketer of the Year (sponsored by WPP)



Winner: Kristian Bentham (Aqueous Digital)



The winner of this category was decided by a combination of judges’ votes and a public vote.



Also nominated:



• Dion Williams – Wriggle Marketing

• Kristen Drummond – Slater Heelis

• Rosie Bocking – Social Chain

• Tiffany Chevis – Genr8