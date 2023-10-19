Send some love this Christmas - From your heart into their hands, let Truly for You deliver a unique personalised gift to show your loved ones just how much you care.



Truly for You design hand made personalised Christmas Tree baubles, Welsh Lovespoons, wall plaques and shelf ornaments that make perfect keepsake gifts and stocking fillers for all, whatever age!



Truly for You have now designed the sweetest little puffy heart which fits comfortably into the palm of a hand, but also comes all ready to hang on the Christmas tree from organza ribbon.



Hearts will be gilded to order, in a faux silver metal abstract pattern, each one being unique as no two patterns are the same. Then they are personalised with a choice of up to 30 characters of text on the metal disc in the centre of the heart, along with the cute Christmas tree design.



For safe keeping and gifting; each heart is presented in a silver coloured tin, decorated with the words “little tin of love” and a contemporary Christmas tree to complement the design on the heart bauble. The pre printed text inside of the lid sends Xmas Wishes to the gift recipient.



Our “little tin of love” ticks all the boxes of being an environmentally friendly, sustainable gift that is fully personalised, unique and can be cherished forever. So in today's throw away society Truly for You are proud that their creations are not discarded but are kept for lifetimes, by thousands of happy customers, many of them repeat buyers year after year.



For more information about “Truly for You” and its range of unique keepsakes, visit www.trulyforyou.co.uk email trulyforyou@yahoo.co.uk or join our

Facebook Group

You are also most welcome to call FREEFONE 0800 612 8745 and ask for Kim.