THE QUESTION IS… DO YOU REALLY FEEL GOOD NAKED?



STYLE GURU, GOK WAN, JOINS FORCES WITH POUR MOI FOR OWN YOUR CONFIDENCE CAMPAIGN.



The global lingerie brand, Pour Moi, is thrilled to announce a collaboration like no other. The Style Guru, television presenter and star of How To Look Good Naked, Gok Wan, is joining forces with Pour Moi on the continuation of their Own Your Confidence campaign.



The collaboration aims to inspire women to embrace their confidence through the transformative power of comfortable, luxurious, and beautiful underwear.



From seeking the perfect lingerie set to showcasing your lingerie as outerwear, Pour Moi and Gok have the solution to help women feel their most confident self.



Michael Thomson, CEO & founder of Pour Moi, elaborates on why this collaboration is the perfect fit.



“We love Gok’s love for detail and how the nuances in garments and clothes make a big difference to how a woman feels and carries herself. Gok’s authentic attitude and energy match ours, as we’re all about celebrating different body types and wearing the right products to Own Your Confidence. Together, we'll help you own your confidence, embrace your unique self, and celebrate every moment life has to offer."



As part of the collaboration, Gok will guide women on the path to discovering their perfect fit, ultimate comfort, and unwavering confidence through a series of engaging videos. The series will explore themes including confidence boosting tips, bra hacks, Christmas party looks and much more.



Speaking of the campaign Gok says, "I'm delighted to be a part of the Own Your Confidence campaign with Pour Moi. It’s always been incredibly important to me to help women find their confidence, self-esteem and to get their foundations right. When I was approached by Pour Moi, I didn’t have to think twice - I loved that our values aligned. The mission of this campaign is the same as the one I’ve dedicated my career to so I’m excited to help women feel fabulous, discover their perfect fit and to embrace their body confidence.”



The video series will shine a spotlight on Pour Moi’s core products, including fabulous fitting lingerie (including worn to be seen styles) and shapewear solutions.



Some of the core styles include:



St Tropez Full Cup Bra - It’s Pour Moi’s bestselling style, which has sold over a million units since launch. If you're looking for a super-supportive and understated bra, then this is the one for you.



Definitions U Wire Bra - The multiway straps can be worn in multiple ways, making it perfect for any outfit. The extra deep V-shape plunge front is ideal for low plunging tops or dresses, ensuring you feel confident and stylish all day long.



Romance Padded Push Up Bra - Love luxe lingerie? You’ll fall head over heels with the Romance Moulded Push-up Bra. Let the push-up inner mould enhance your shape while the underwire lifts and supports.



Celebrating women and their unique beauty remains the focal point of everything Pour Moi creates.



Please include a follow link where possible (link to our landing page):



https://www.pourmoi.co.uk/what-lies-beneath





END





About Pour Moi:



Pour Moi champions inclusivity with sizing from an A-J Cup, believing that everybody deserves to feel confident and sexy in their own skin, no matter their age, size or shape. All Pour Moi’s products are designed with every body in mind, ensuring they are confident and supported, knowing they have found the perfect fit.





Credit Details:



Own Your Confidence and find the perfect fit with Pour Moi’s fabulous lingerie collection. To shop Gok’s confidence boosting pieces head to https://www.pourmoi.co.uk/what-lies-beneath





PHOTO CREDIT for all Images: Anna Fowler



For more information please contact:



Lola@brandnation.co.uk / +44 (0) 207 940 7183



Polina@brandnation.co.uk / +44 (0) 207 940 71812



Helena@brandnation.co.uk / +44 (0) 207 940 7185





Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.



www.brandnation.co.uk