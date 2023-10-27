Ella & Jo Cosmetics is delighted to announce their UK launch in partnership with their new Beauty Ambassador, TV presenter Cat Deeley.



A real beauty enthusiast, Cat is excited to share her skincare secrets and daily beauty routine with her must have Ella & Jo products, for healthy and glowing skin.



Speaking on the partnership Cat says, “I loved the products as soon as I tried them and now Ella & Jo is my best shared secret! I’m a real beauty enthusiast and am excited to be working with a new and emerging brand with the same ethos and values that I hold. I have always been interested in looking after my skin and I am very particular about the skincare I use. Confidence for me really does start with my skin and how I look is related to how I feel. What I love about Ella & Jo products is that my skincare routine is so quick and easy, every day. The fact I feel better after using the products means I have more inner confidence, which shines on the outside too. I can’t wait for you to try the products!”



Cat’s must have products, available from https://ellaandjo.co.uk/ include:



Ella & Jo Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum (40.00GBP)

“This is one of my hero products, I apply this every morning and evening. It’s packed full of skin loving ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid which helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and Matrixyl 3000, which for anyone who doesn’t know, helps stimulate collagen and elastin – helping prevent the drop! Who doesn’t want that!”



Ella & Jo The Glow Up Enzyme Mask (34.00GBP)

“I cannot live without my Glow Up Enzyme Mask, it’s got Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and all the Ps...Pumpkin, Papaya, Pomegranate and Pineapple. I can see the difference immediately – my skin is smoother, brighter and instantly hydrated. It’s my go to, before I go anywhere!”



Ella & Jo The Miracle Mask (34.00GBP)

“For an extra treat, I combine The Glow Up Enzyme Mask with The Miracle Mask which is just the perfect pairing - packed full of hydrating, nourishing and skin protecting ingredients including Niacinimide, Multi-Peptides and Superfood Oils. It plumps my skin straight away!”



Ella & Jo products have been developed with active ingredients and efficiency in mind, and are vegan and cruelty free. Founders Charlene Flanagan & Niamh Ryan, both beauty professionals and busy working mums, had a vision to create a range of products to help make the everyday lives of women easier, whilst delivering amazing skincare and noticeable results. Charlene & Niamh say, “We are so excited to be launching in the UK with Cat as our beauty ambassador. Cat really does sum up what our brand is all about and there was a real synergy between all of us, as beauty enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and busy working mums. We’re so happy to be working with Cat and are delighted she loves the products as much as we do!”



So, whether you’re looking to glow up, grow up (gracefully!), plump and protect or repair and renew, Ella & Jo has you covered!



ENDS



For further information, images or interview requests, please contact Brandnation:



Melissa@brandnation.co.uk / 0207 940 7187

Lola@brandnation.co.uk / 0207 940 7183



Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration. www.brandnation.co.uk