ECI-backed, SaaS HR provider Ciphr has appointed Andrew Stevens as its new chief technology officer (CTO). He will lead all technical activities for the group, with immediate effect.



Stevens has over 25 years of experience in software engineering, including a strong technical background in greenfield development and deployment, critical systems, platform innovation, infrastructure transformation, and SaaS technologies.



He joins Ciphr from Checkit, a leading provider of workflow management software and smart sensor automation for deskless workers, where he served as CTO for nearly three years.



Prior to this, he was software development director for Kerridge Commercial Systems, working with large-scale ERP systems. He has also held senior roles at DMGT’s Property Information (PropTech) division, and at Sage, where he worked for over a decade – rising through the ranks to head up R&D for a range of HR, payroll and ERP products in the UK and Europe.



Sion Lewis, CEO of Ciphr, says: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew to Ciphr, and to our executive leadership team. CTO is a pivotal role in driving ongoing growth for the group and Andrew brings extensive technical knowledge and expertise in software development and engineering to the business.



“His impressive SaaS and cloud experience, with a consistent focus on customer delivery and innovation, successful management of several tech transformation programmes, and proven track record of developing people and building high-performing teams, make him ideally suited for this position. We’re really looking forward to working with him as we continue to innovate and evolve Ciphr as the go-to HR software and solutions provider for mid-sized organisations.”



Andrew Stevens, incoming CTO at Ciphr, says: “I’m excited to join Ciphr at such an important time, and I see great opportunities ahead for the business and our customers. Ciphr’s innovative products offer huge benefits to businesses across all industries – helping them to manage, support, and unlock the value of their people.



“Ciphr has big ambitions, a thirst to drive change, and a proven legacy of innovation in the HR technology market – its products help businesses grow and empower the people that use them. It’s a very compelling proposition, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our customers to meet their business needs and deliver the best possible outcomes. I believe that Ciphr is well placed to further its success, and I’m honoured to be a part of the journey.”



David Burns, Ciphr’s former CTO, left the business in May.



Ciphr is a leading provider of integrated HR, payroll, learning and recruitment software and solutions. More than 600 organisations use the group’s people management solutions globally across the public, private and non-profit sectors. Ciphr also offers off-the-shelf and bespoke eLearning content through its subsidiary Marshall E-Learning.



Notes:

Ciphr is a leading UK-based provider of integrated HR, payroll, learning and recruitment solutions. Ciphr also offers off-the-shelf and bespoke eLearning content and diversity and inclusion consultancy services through its subsidiary Marshall E-Learning.



Ciphr’s integrated HCM platform helps organisations manage their end-to-end employee lifecycle so they can deliver an amazing employee experience. With Ciphr, organisations can be confident they can access all their people data in one place, thanks to secure, time-saving integrations between Ciphr’s own solutions and API connections to specialist, third-party tools.



Ciphr is a privately held company backed by ECI Partners, and headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Over 230 employees work across the group, which includes Ciphr, Digits LMS, Marshall E-Learning, and Payroll Business Solutions (PBS).