Nexus Challenges will connect the people with the best ideas to the organizations that can best use them.

Wazoku initiative aims to capture ideas that transcend industries, borders and demographics to address multiple issues at once



01 November 2023 – Innovation scale-up Wazoku has launched a groundbreaking initiative that will harness the power of collaboration and innovation to capture ideas that can help address the world’s most pressing challenges – climate, health, security and inclusion.



Nexus Challenges aim to connect solution providers, experts, and innovators with global companies, governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to address the complex, multifaceted challenges facing the world.



The initiative is based on the theory that good ideas can have multiple uses, creating greater impact across sectors and different use cases.



“We all know the challenges facing the world and have identified climate change, managing the health of an ageing population, security in an interconnected world, and inclusion and the reduction of inequality as some of the greatest,” said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. “Nexus Challenges will connect the people with the best ideas to the organizations that can best use them. It also means good ideas intended for one purpose can be used elsewhere, creating a much more tangible impact."



Nexus Challenges involves entrants becoming part of the Wazoku Crowd, a 700,000-strong network of expert problem ‘solvers’, comprised of engineers, designers, PhD students, CEOs, startups, scientists and business leaders. The Wazoku Crowd has a success rate of 80%+ in solving more than 2,500 challenges over the last 20 years.



The first three Nexus Challenges are as follows:



Challenge #1 - seeking innovative solutions to improve the visibility and reliability of the low voltage (LV) grid and unlock the potential of behind-the-meter energy resources for system operators and consumers.



Challenge #2 - focusing on more easily detecting Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) within building structures, a material reaching end-of-life in many buildings and causing increased risks worldwide.



Challenge #3 - is seeking approaches to advance primary treatment techniques to effectively and sustainably address the presence of PFAS compounds in wastewater, ensuring water quality and safety.



People can re-submit previous ideas or contribute brand new ones and pitch those solutions to a curated network of multiple global organizations all at once. Steps have been put in place to ensure that solutions are IP-protected at every stage. Once ideas have been submitted, expert reviewers will identify the answers with the most impact potential.



Shortlisted contributors will be invited to attend a Showcase Event in December 2023, with Wazoku providing mentorship and training to develop solutions and pitches further before the day itself. They will get the chance to pitch their ideas, expertise, and capabilities to a diverse panel of potential corporate partners to secure pilots, investments, or other commercial opportunities.



“The Wazoku Crowd has a long history and strong track record in delivering innovative and effective solutions for the world's challenges,” continued Simon Hill, Wazoku. “But the Nexus Challenges initiative takes this even further, putting ideas in front of the people that can use them most effectively, enhancing the value and reach of an idea and making a significant contribution to making the world a better place.”



Solutions, expertise, and mature technologies uncovered through Nexus Challenges will be showcased at exclusive events in December 2023, on Wednesday 6th 2pm (low voltage grid), Thursday 7th 2pm (DER), and Monday 11th 3pm (RAAC).



If you represent an organization trying to solve problems or explore opportunities in water safety, building integrity, or behind-the-meter energy, you can learn more about the exclusive December events here.



-ends-



For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com

For further information about Nexus Challenges, visit https://www.wazokucrowd.com/nexus/



PR Contact:

Paul Allen – Rise PR

+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk